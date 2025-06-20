Investornewsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Leveraging MCO Success To Elevate Portfolio Clubs To The International Stage

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based company focused on expanding a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, is successfully leveraging its multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, remaining bullish about S.S. Juve Stabia and its other portfolio clubs worldwide.“Brera is the first publicly traded MCO group through its Nasdaq IPO and continues to make waves in the industry. By providing a differentiated structure that combines professional management practices with public market transparency and governance standards, the company has demonstrated that disciplined, progressively advancing strategies can thrive, even in the competitive, ever-changing world of global football,” reads a recent article.

“Brera made a move to acquire S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l. following its promotion to Serie B, the 2nd division of Italian football. With its current performance, the club is already confirmed to make the playoffs to potentially get promoted to Serie A, which speaks to Brera's ability to spot opportunity and capitalize on it. It also speaks to the company's ambitions to scale the club's operations and revenue streams, as evidenced by its move to grow its international presence with the live broadcast of two of its matches, one against Catanzaro and another against Brescia, live with color commentary in English, in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. via Destination Calcio TV.”

To view the full article, visit

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN