Inogen Alliance Associate Awards: Environment Analyst Sustainability Delivery Award And Antea Group Innovation Award

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn., June 20, 2025 /3BL/ - Inogen Alliance is proud to announce recent awards and short-listed award entries from multiple Associate companies, including Antea Group USA, Antea Group Belgium, Antea Group France, Antea Group Netherlands, CDG Environmental Costa Rica, and Tonkin + Taylor New Zealand. The awards included the, as well as the, where CDG Environmental was shortlisted, and Tonkin + Taylor won Transportation Project of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Environment Analyst Sustainability Delivery Awards

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, in collaboration with Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, and Te Ara Tupua Alliance; Tonkin + Taylor , Downer NZ, HEB Construction, is thrilled to announce that the Te Ara Tupua Project has been awarded the Transportation Project of the Year at the Environment Analyst Sustainability Delivery Awards.

Te Ara Tupua is a shared walking and cycling path that will provide a vital connection between Wellington and Petone, while strengthening the resilience of a nationally significant transport corridor.

In an earthquake prone city and along a windswept coastline, the project is designed to withstand the environmental, social, and economic challenges inherent to the region. It also enhances the resilience of the adjacent Hutt Valley rail line and State Highway 2, two critical components of the national transport network.

At the heart of Te Ara Tupua is a unique partnership model that has been in place since the project's inception. Waka Kotahi, New Zealand Transport Agency, has worked in close collaboration with iwi Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, to develop a shared approach that reflects the intergenerational view of Māori. This relationship is formalised through the Project Steering Group, where iwi representatives are involved in all aspects of the project, including procurement, design, construction, monitoring and compliance.

Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One, the middle section of Te Ara Tupua, includes a 4.5-kilometre shared path constructed along reclaimed coastline. The design incorporates seawalls, revetments, culvert extensions, and ūranga – gathering and viewing points that offer space for rest, reflection, and reconnection with the habour environment. The project is now approximately 60 percent complete and is scheduled for completion in 2026.

From the outset, the project team developed a Project Sustainability Policy to embed environmental, social, and cultural sustainability into every stage of the project's lifecycle. Te Ara Tupua is using the Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) rating scheme to measure its performance across 25 categories, exceeding standard practice in several key areas.

The completed path is projected to increase walking and cycling by approximately 1,700 journeys per day. The shift toward active transport modes will continue to contribute to emission reduction, support public health outcomes, and ease pressure on existing transport networks.

Read more about the project with Tonkin + Taylor here.

Read more about the Environment Analyst Sustainability Delivery Awards and our Associate short-listed entries here.

Short-listed for the Nature Positive Award was Associate CDG Environmental Costa Rica , with Zapotal Golf & Beach Club.

The Zapotal Golf & Beach Club project stands as a beacon of nature-positive development, delivering measurable benefits across multiple domains. Its wildlife protection efforts have boosted biodiversity, establishing a baseline to analyze behavioral trends of key species in the area. Landscape conservation has revitalized hundreds of hectares of native vegetation, while water management innovations aim to minimize pressure on the local aquifer. The use of RESIN8 technology on paved surfaces exemplifies sustainable infrastructure, cutting emissions and waste, and the archaeological program preserves the region's rich cultural heritage. Together, these initiatives reflect a commitment to enhancing ecosystems, conserving resources, and honoring history.

Antea Group Global Innovation Awards

Antea Group USA has been awarded the Grand Prize at the Antea Group Global Innovation Challenge 2025 with its service for Global Climate Risk Assessments . This international competition celebrates and recognizes the most impactful and forward-thinking solutions developed across the Antea Group network.

The winning team from Antea Group USA , comprised of Natalya Holm, Audrey Beattie, Celine Morris, Laurell Ahn, and Eileen Lo, developed the Global Climate Risk Assessments service to address the urgent need for public and private companies to quantify and disclose the potential financial impacts of climate-related risks on their organizations. This comprehensive service is designed to align with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and emerging global regulations, helping clients navigate both current and future climate states.

"We are incredibly proud of the remarkable achievement of our team in winning the Global Innovation Challenge 2025," said Brian Ricketts, CEO of Antea Group USA. "Their approach to Global Climate Risk Assessments exemplifies the forward-thinking mindset and dedication to addressing critical climate-related challenges for our clients. This service not only helps our clients meet complex regulatory demands but also provides them with actionable insights to build resilience and drive sustainable growth. It truly sets a shining example of innovation, teamwork, and excellence."

"Winning this award is a tremendous honor,” says Natalya Holm.“We hope this service empowers businesses to confidently move forward in their sustainability journeys, providing them with the clear data and strategic insights needed to understand, manage, and disclose their climate-related financial risks effectively."

Other finalists included:

Second Place: Life Cycle Assessment at Early Design Stages ( Antea Group - France ), promoting sustainability from the start of projects.

Third Place: Power Path ( Antea Group Belgium ), leveraging AI to accelerate the energy transition.

Fourth Place: Groundwater Trend Analysis Toolbox ( Antea Group Belgium ), aiding water resource management with a user-friendly platform.

Fifth Place: Rail Design Pro ( Antea Group Nederland ), optimizing rail infrastructure design through automation.

Read more about the Antea Group Innovation Awards and project here.

These awards showcase some of the many innovative solutions from across the globe from our network of Associates, helping to accelerate a more resilient planet for all - together with our partners, clients and communities.

Explore more of our case studies and projects here.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us . Watch for more News & Blog updates , listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn .