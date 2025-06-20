Quote IQ Launches Advanced CRM Platform To Revolutionize Home Service Industry

Savannah, GA - June 20, 2025 - In a bold move set to redefine how home service professionals run their businesses, Quote I has officially launched its all-in-one CRM platform tailored specifically for trades like pressure washing, landscaping, painting, window cleaning, and more. With over 10,000 professionals already onboard, Quote IQ is gaining momentum as the go-to app for streamlining operations, boosting revenue, and simplifying every aspect of customer and job management.

The company is offering a 14-day free trial of any plan, exclusively available through its website, signaling its commitment to accessibility and value for service entrepreneurs.

Purpose-Built for Field Professionals

Unlike generic CRMs that require complex customization, Quote IQ was designed from the ground up by contractors who understand the fast-paced, hands-on nature of service work. The platform integrates quoting, scheduling, payments, marketing, analytics, and customer communication-all into one intuitive dashboard accessible from mobile and desktop.

“Home service businesses are growing rapidly, but their tools haven't kept pace,” said a Quote IQ spokesperson.“Quote IQ is changing that by delivering an intelligent, easy-to-use platform built specifically for their needs. We're giving professionals back their time while helping them grow faster.”

Features That Set It Apart

Quote IQ's robust ecosystem includes:



InstaQuote – Enables customers to self-generate accurate quotes on your website, reducing turnaround time and increasing bookings.

InstaSchedule – Lets customers select available service times, streamlining scheduling and reducing back-and-forth.

MapMeasure Pro – Remote measurement tools allow contractors to quote jobs without setting foot on-site, a huge win for efficiency.

Pre-Inspection Forms – Customizable documentation tools that protect businesses and increase upsell opportunities.

Dashboard Analytics – Real-time performance tracking across leads, revenue, job count, and conversion metrics. Review Multiplier – Built-in automation that prompts customers to leave reviews immediately after payment.



These features, combined with integrated photo management through Quote IQ Cam, allow service providers to document, track, and share every detail of a job-all from a single interface.

Designed to Scale with You

Quote IQ isn't just for solo operators. The platform includes tools to manage growing teams, assign jobs, monitor staff performance, and standardize communications across multiple service locations.

With more than 50 supported industries-from snow removal and tree care to painting and handyman services-Quote IQ is flexible enough to serve a wide range of business models without losing its niche focus.

A Tech-Forward Approach to Business Growth

Beyond operational management, Quote IQ includes built-in tools for automated marketing, review generation, and lead nurturing. The platform's CRM capabilities help businesses stay top-of-mind with customers, send timely follow-ups, and track client history with zero paperwork.

“Our goal is to remove the barriers to growth that home service pros face every day,” the company noted.“With Quote IQ, you're not just managing your business-you're building it with intention.”

Availability

Quote IQ is available now on both the App Stor and Google Play, each boasting 4.7-star average ratings from thousands of active users. The 14-day free tria offer is only available through the official website.

About Quote IQ

Quote IQ is a comprehensive CRM solution built specifically for home service professionals. Serving a wide range of industries with intelligent automation, scheduling, quoting, and marketing tools, Quote IQ empowers service businesses to scale efficiently while delivering superior customer experiences. Trusted by over 10,000 professionals, it continues to set the standard in field service software.