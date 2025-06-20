Australian Trial Says Tech For Social Media Teen Ban Can Work

MENAFN - AzerNews) Australia's world-leading ban on under-16s joining social media sites cleared a significant hurdle Friday, as a trial found that digital age checks can work "robustly and effectively",reports, citing foreign media.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X could face fines of up to Aus$50 million (US$32 million) for failing to comply with legislation passed in November.

Critics have described the law - which is due to come into effect by the end of this year - as vague, rushed, and "problematic." Nonetheless, the government emphasizes that protecting children online is a top priority.

There has been widespread concern over children's use of online platforms, as evidence shows that social media can negatively impact their mental and physical health. Experts warn that without strict age verification, children remain vulnerable to harmful content and online predators.

Digital age verification systems - which are critical to enforcing the ban - have demonstrated their viability, according to the interim findings of an independent Age Assurance Technology Trial conducted for the government.

"These preliminary findings indicate that age assurance can be done in Australia privately, robustly, and effectively," the report states.

There are "no significant technological barriers" to deploying age-checking systems in Australia, said the trial's project director, Tony Allen.

"These solutions are technically feasible, can be integrated flexibly into existing services, and can support the safety and rights of children online," he added in a statement.

In a separate interview with Australia's Nine Network, Allen acknowledged that preventing children from circumventing age verification tools remains a "big challenge."

"I don't think anything is completely foolproof," he noted.

The trial report, which involved 53 organizations, highlights a "plethora" of approaches to age verification, though no single solution fits all cases.

Australia's legislation is closely watched internationally, with several countries considering similar measures.

Recently, Greece spearheaded a proposal for the European Union to limit children's use of online platforms by setting a legal age of digital adulthood-barring children from social media without parental consent, signaling a global shift toward increased online safety for minors.