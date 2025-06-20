DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations involving Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation (“Krispy Kreme”). Krispy Kreme learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about November 29, 2024.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Founded in 1937 in North Carolina, this international bakery brand has expanded to over 1,400 shops worldwide.

What happened?

On or around November 29, 2024, Krispy Kreme became aware of unauthorized activity on its information technology systems. They promptly launched an investigation and determined on May 22, 2025, that certain personal information may have been affected by this incident.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names in combination with other personal information



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Krispy Kreme, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Krispy Kreme data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.