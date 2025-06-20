DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Founded in 1937 in North Carolina, this international bakery brand has expanded to over 1,400 shops worldwide.
What happened?
On or around November 29, 2024, Krispy Kreme became aware of unauthorized activity on its information technology systems. They promptly launched an investigation and determined on May 22, 2025, that certain personal information may have been affected by this incident.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
- Names in combination with other personal information
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Krispy Kreme, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Krispy Kreme data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: ...
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment