Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Philadelphia Insurance Companies Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Insurance Companies (“PHYL”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in the disruption of PHYL's network operations across its systems. PHYL's investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details have not been made publicly available by PHYL.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating potential claims against PHYL related to this cybersecurity incident. If you are a PHYL policyholder who has been impacted by the cybersecurity incident or network outage or are concerned that your personal information has been impacted, please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Nick Colella at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

1 .