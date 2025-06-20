Treatment AI Grants Stock Option And Rsus
The Options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.50 per share for a period of three years from the grant date and vest over a one-year term. 700,000 RSUs are valid for a term of five years and 99,920 RSUs are valid for a term of three years. All RSUs vest over a period of one year from the grant date. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company's equity plans and applicable securities law hold periods.
Further, the Company announces that it has engaged FN Media Group, LLC (FN Media”) to commence a news/media marketing campaign for a one (1) day term during the week of June 23 - June 27, 2025, in consideration of USD$4,295.
FN Media shall utilize its proprietary traffic generation application and Google/Yahoo Digital media ads platforms. FN Media does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. FN Media's address is 49 N. Federal Hwy, #281, Pompano Beach, Florida, USA, 33062 (phone: (954) 345-0611, email: ... ). FN Media and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company.
About AI Inc.AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine - the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. AI's GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.
