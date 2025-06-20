Unplugged Performance To Showcase Tesla Builds At Electrify Expo North America's Largest EV Festival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unplugged Performance, the world leader in Tesla-focused performance upgrades, is headed to, North America's premier electric vehicle lifestyle event. Taking place this weekend, Electrify Expo invites EV enthusiasts, media, and families for an immersive look at the future of electrification.

Unplugged Performance will be displaying four of its latest builds at the show, each with upgrades tailored for parts performance, durability, and everyday driving.

Tesla Model 3 Performance“Red Rocket” Track Build

Built to dominate the track and the streets, car features our:



UP Race Pro Coilovers with Adaptive Canceller

UP Carbon Fiber Front Aero Kit + Rear Dual Spoiler and Wing Set Up + Rear Spats and Diffuser

18x10.9 UP-03 Forged Wheels Yokohama ADVAN A052 295/35R18 Tires

Satin Red 2026 Tesla Model Y Off-Road/Street Build

Adventure-ready, this MY build includes our:



UP 35mm Leveling Lift Kit

Off-Road Spec 18" UP-05 Forged Wheels

Off-Road Sway Bar + End Links Yokohama GEOLANDAR Tires

UP INVINCIBLE® Cybertruck Street Build

The ultimate Tesla Cybertruck to take on anything on earth and beyond with:



HD Front & Rear Bumpers, Bull Bar, Rock Sliders

Carbon Fiber Hood w/ 50” LED Light Bar

Side Sail Panel MOLLE Rack System

22” CYBRHEX Forged Wheels Yokohama GEOLANDAR Tires



Quicksilver 2026 Tesla Model Y Off-Road/Street Build

Ready for the streets, this MY build includes our:



22” UP Forged CYBRHEX Wheels

Moderate option Dual Rate Lowering Springs Yokohama Parada Spex-X Tires



