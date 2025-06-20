Unplugged Performance To Showcase Tesla Builds At Electrify Expo North America's Largest EV Festival
Unplugged Performance will be displaying four of its latest builds at the show, each with upgrades tailored for parts performance, durability, and everyday driving.
Tesla Model 3 Performance“Red Rocket” Track Build
Built to dominate the track and the streets, car features our:
- UP Race Pro Coilovers with Adaptive Canceller UP Carbon Fiber Front Aero Kit + Rear Dual Spoiler and Wing Set Up + Rear Spats and Diffuser 18x10.9 UP-03 Forged Wheels Yokohama ADVAN A052 295/35R18 Tires
Satin Red 2026 Tesla Model Y Off-Road/Street Build
Adventure-ready, this MY build includes our:
- UP 35mm Leveling Lift Kit Off-Road Spec 18" UP-05 Forged Wheels Off-Road Sway Bar + End Links Yokohama GEOLANDAR Tires
UP INVINCIBLE® Cybertruck Street Build
The ultimate Tesla Cybertruck to take on anything on earth and beyond with:
- HD Front & Rear Bumpers, Bull Bar, Rock Sliders Carbon Fiber Hood w/ 50” LED Light Bar Side Sail Panel MOLLE Rack System 22” CYBRHEX Forged Wheels Yokohama GEOLANDAR Tires
Quicksilver 2026 Tesla Model Y Off-Road/Street Build
Ready for the streets, this MY build includes our:
- 22” UP Forged CYBRHEX Wheels Moderate option Dual Rate Lowering Springs Yokohama Parada Spex-X Tires
Learn more about our products at unpluggedperformance.com
