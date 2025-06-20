Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Aflac Data Breach


2025-06-20 05:01:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aflac Incorporated (“Aflac”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes the claims information, health information, Social Security numbers, and other personal information of customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents, and other individuals.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Aflac related to this data breach. If you believe that you have been impacted by the data breach or are concerned that your personal information has been impacted, please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

