The Chill Brothers Acquires Webb Air Heating & Cooling

- Neil Bhapkar, Head of Corporate Development FORT-WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in Texas and North Carolina, is proud to announce the acquisition of Webb Air Heating & Cooling. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Established in 1941, Webb Air has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional HVAC solutions across the Fort Worth area. As a family-owned business, Webb Air is known for its commitment to integrity, reliability, and quality customer care.“Webb has a long track record of success and is beloved locally for their family-like customer service,” said Neil Bhapkar, Head of Corporate Development at The Chill Brothers.“We are thrilled to partner with Jerry and the broader Webb team. They bring decades of experience operating a family-owned HVAC services business that embodies the culture that we built at The Chill Brothers.”“We are thrilled to join The Chill Brothers family and become part of the best growth story in home services,” said Jerry Webb, President and Owner of Webb Air.“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Webb Air and enables us to build upon our long history in Fort Worth to provide enhanced services to our growing customer base.” Webb Air will continue to operate under its current brand name.The Chill Brothers continues to see exceptional growth and is actively adding skilled technicians and comfort advisors to serve its growing customer base across Texas and North Carolina. The company's expansion through strategic acquisitions, sales offices openings and operational enhancements reflects its commitment to delivering high quality service to customers while fostering growth and opportunities for employees.As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, The Chill Brothers is looking to partner with residential and commercial HVAC service businesses. Business owners interested in exploring opportunities are invited to visit for more information.The Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in the Southern U.S. Our mission is to deliver the most reliable and affordable heating, cooling and air purification services to American families. With a team of fully trained and certified professionals, The Chill Brothers offers in-home consultations and professional support to enhance home air quality and energy efficiency. The Chill Brothers is a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and was honored with the Circle of Excellence award in 2025 as one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America.ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENTForum is an investor, developer and asset manager that has operated across North America for over 25 years. Forum's core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Forum's adaptable, agile and dynamic team is committed to sustainability, responsible investing and creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest. Forum's investment focus includes real estate, private equity and infrastructure. The enterprise value of Forum's assets under management currently exceeds C$3.1 billion. For more information about Forum, visit:

