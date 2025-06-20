Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) In Life Science: New Survey Of 408 Researchers Reveals Split Sentiment, Surging Adoption, And Rising Trust Barriers

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey data from 408 global scientists and researchers reveals a rapid increase in AI adoption-alongside mounting hesitation around trust, training, and usability. As budgets tighten and workflow efficiency becomes more critical, scientists are both accelerating the use of AI and raising red flags about its limitations.

The latest findings from BioInformatics' Beyond the Bench series uncover how academic, government, and industry researchers are evaluating and integrating AI into their tasks and workflows. While 87% of professionals report using AI for work-related research tasks-a sharp increase from 75% in 2023-the survey also exposes rising concerns around data fidelity, cybersecurity risks, and the readiness of current AI solutions for complex life science environments.

This snapshot of market sentiment arrives at a pivotal moment, as companies seek faster insights and operational efficiencies but face institutional barriers to confident AI implementation.

Key Insights from the AI in Life Sciences Survey:



AI adoption is high, but value varies: 87% of researchers report using AI in their workflows, yet only 27% of avid users say it brings high value.



Top providers gaining traction: Scientists identified Microsoft, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Google DeepMind as leading organizations in developing or deploying AI in life sciences.



Efficiency drives demand : Most users cite faster processing, improved throughput, and time savings as key benefits.

Training and infrastructure gaps persist : Lack of regulatory clarity, insufficient user training, and organizational readiness are major hurdles to adoption.

"As life science organizations look to AI to drive productivity, these findings show that value is conditional," said Richa Singh, VP of Market Insights at BioInformatics. "Vendors must address usability, trust, and real-world application if they want adoption to translate into impact."

About Beyond the Bench

Beyond the Bench is a free monthly intelligence series created by BioInformatics to help life science and diagnostics companies keep pace with shifting customer sentiment and commercial priorities. Powered by the Science Advisory Board-BioInformatic's proprietary network of more than 55,000 qualified life science professionals-each report delivers timely, survey-based insights into the market dynamics shaping product strategy, messaging, and customer engagement. Click here to subscribe.

About BioInformatics

BioInformatics, part of the Science and Medicine Group, is a leading market research and advisory firm serving the life science and diagnostic industries. The company delivers custom and syndicated research powered by a proprietary global panel of more than 55,000 professionals. With deep domain expertise and real-time market access, BioInformatics enables commercial teams to make better, faster, and more strategic decisions.

