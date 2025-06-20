Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world confronts an escalating climate emergency marked by rising global temperatures, deforestation, water scarcity, and deteriorating air quality, the need for inclusive and scalable solutions has never been greater. BigWater Protocol introduces a new initiative that leverages blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and community engagement to support environmental sustainability on a global scale.

A New Era of Regenerative Action

The Protocol amplifies what nature has always known: trees are our planet's first air purifiers. With afforestation as its core, BigWater supports India's Net Zero by 2070 pledge announced at COP26 by PM Narendra Modi. The Protocol will integrate a wide range of green initiatives - from biodiversity conservation to ecosystem restoration - under the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) umbrella, incentivizing citizens to participate in environmental stewardship.

Web3 Meets Earth

BigWater Protocol leverages the power of blockchain , geospatial intelligence , and decentralized governance to align with global environmental commitments - including the Paris Agreement , UN SDGs , and India's climate vision. This isn't an isolated initiative - it's a global movement designed to redefine how humanity interacts with the Earth.

Key Highlights



Built on the XDC Network – An enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible blockchain for tokenizing real-world assets.

Backed by Global Safe Water Foundation – A US 501(c)(3) organization subsidizing DePIN device costs to support increased clean water access in emerging countries.

Supported by JanaJal-JJSUITE – Patented IOT Tech Platform for Clean Water delivery Supported by GeoTree – a pioneering geospatially enabled Afforestation and Land Management Platform that provides ground-truth data , satellite validation , and citizen involvement .

What Makes BigWater Unique

Clean Air Meets Clean Water



Each Smart Air Purifier cleans ~2 million liters of air daily. Every device enables 1000 liters of Clean Water as a verified NFT Water Credit.

Greening the Planet at Scale



Real-time monitoring of geo-tagged plantations and afforestation projects. Use of drones and AI for tracking, auditing, and managing ecosystems.

From Data to Impact



Users earn $BIGW tokens by contributing environmental and tree growth data. Tokens are redeemable for water, DePIN devices, and can be traded on exchanges.

Advancing Decentralized Science (DeSci)



Enables global researchers to access one of the largest decentralized environmental datasets. Promotes open innovation driven by community-owned data streams.

Inclusive & Scalable Participation



From students to rural farmers, SMEs to NGOs - anyone can join and benefit. Rewards have real-world value: from clean water to local services and platform benefits.

Blockchain for Verified Climate Impact



Every device, dataset, reward, and impact is transparently recorded on the blockchain. Supports Proof of Existence , Proof of Delivery , and Proof of Impact standards.

Traction & Milestones



Devices shipped to 65 countries and counting

33 million geo-tagged trees and 1.5 million verified users onboarded

Targeting 100 million trees and 6 million users by Oct 2025 Aiming for 1 billion trees and 50 million users by July 2026

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals



SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

SDG 13: Climate Action

SDG 15: Life on Land SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals



Leadership & Legacy

Dr. Parag Agarwal , Founder, is a veteran social entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience leading global public-good projects. Under his leadership, BigWater has the support of his legacy Company JanaJal; a patented tech platform for decentralized water treatment and last mile delivery of Clean Water that has already achieved the following in India:



200M+ liters of clean water dispensed

30M+ beneficiaries served in urban and rural India

2M+ active subscribers

109M single-use plastic bottles eliminated 1B+ environmental data points collected over 10 years



A Blueprint for a Regenerative World

BigWater represents a Tech-for-Good paradigm driven by Mission LiFE, rooted in GeoTree's data transparency and designed to turn climate awareness into measurable, scalable impact.

“BigWater is an Of the People, By the People, For the People initiative. Change must come ground up. We aim to build circularity in Action, Rewards, and Impact by empowering 8 billion global citizens to secure Clean Air and Clean Water for all.” – Dr. Parag Agarwal , Founder, BigWater Protocol

Partners

JanaJal-JJSUITE, Geo Planet Solution, Foundership, XDC Network, UP8 Trust, 0xLabs, CueWeb, Orbital Beam, Global Safe Water Foundation, Marilyn PR, Relate, ImpactableX, and many others.

Joining the Movement

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Insta | Discord | TikTok | Facebook | Telegram

These platforms are not just for outreach - they're hubs of grassroots collaboration, connecting blockchain builders, climate scientists, policymakers, and citizens united by the mission of building a cleaner, greener planet.

“The journey from climate crisis to climate stability begins with one conscious choice - repeated billions of times. BigWater Protocol shows us the path.”

About BigWater Protocol

BigWater integrates Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization , DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) , DeSci (Decentralized Science) , and AI-powered environmental analytics to create the world's most extensive incentive-driven ecosystem for climate-positive behavior.

In a first-of-its-kind innovation, BigWater has developed Smart Air Purifiers that serve as DePIN devices. These purifiers, when connected to the BigWater mobile app, monitor indoor air quality and other environmental metrics - rewarding users daily in $BIGW tokens directly to their wallets. Each Air Purifier device also enables the delivery of 1000 liters of clean water to underserved communities, verified by NFT-based Water Credits .

For media inquiries, partnerships, or interviews, users can contact:

CEO

Parag Agarwal

BigWater

