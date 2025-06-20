Outdated Inventory Systems Are Costing Retailers: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Insights On How AI Can Make A Difference

Info-Tech reports in its recently published resource that despite the clear benefits of AI in transforming retail inventory management, many organizations face significant challenges in adoption. The firm's research insights highlight that aligning the business stakeholders to develop a cohesive AI strategy remains a common hurdle, especially when it involves addressing existing inventory limitations and identifying critical gaps. Additionally, realizing AI's full potential often requires mature data infrastructure and advanced system capabilities that not all retailers have in place.

"Inventory management applications that are AI-driven can deliver where traditional inventory management falls short," says Donnafay MacDonald , research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "By providing real-time insights backed by big data, these applications enable retailers to respond to market changes through predictive forecasts that reduce waste, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction."

Info-Tech Recommends a Seven-Step AI Implementation Framework for Retail IT Leaders

To support IT and business leaders in overcoming these barriers, Info-Tech offers a clear, step-by-step framework featuring a practical use-case library. The blueprint outlines seven key steps to guide retail IT leaders in developing and executing an AI strategy tailored to their inventory needs. These include:

Define how AI will drive key objectives such as boosting customer satisfaction, cutting costs, or increasing agility and set clear success metrics.Put ethical, privacy, and governance guardrails in place to ensure transparent, fair, and secure AI solutions.Start with pilots such as demand forecasting or automated replenishment to prove value and build momentum.Catalog specific applications such as dynamic pricing or shelf space optimization with defined benefits, data needs, and technical requirements.Estimate ROI, resource demands, and risks for each use case to spotlight quick wins and flag longer term projects.Rank initiatives by impact, effort, and risk so teams invest where they will see the fastest, biggest returns.Sequence pilots and rollouts with clear milestones for data readiness, model validation, and performance reviews.

InfoTech advises that by addressing longstanding challenges in inventory management, retailers have an opportunity to adopt smarter, more resilient systems that reflect the realities of today's retail environment. With competitors already incorporating AI into their everyday operations, the pressure to evolve is intensifying for IT leaders.

The firm's blueprint provides retailers with straightforward, actionable guidance to implement AI in a way that supports business goals without adding unnecessary complexity. Info-Tech explains that with the right tools and direction, retailers can improve product availability, streamline operations, and respond to demand shifts with greater confidence and control.

