Microstrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
Shareholders with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.
LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy ("Strategy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSTR ).
IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR STRATEGY INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE JULY 15, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed alleges that, between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company's bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin's volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.
Charles Linehan, Esq.,
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,
Los Angeles California 90067
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)
Visit our website at .
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.
