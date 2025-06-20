Meta And Oakley's AI-Enhanced Smart Glasses For Athletes Draws Retail Cheer

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has joined forces with performance eyewear giant Oakley to launch a new category of AI-powered smart glasses designed for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

The first in the lineup, dubbed Oakley Meta HSTN, marks the company's latest hardware collaboration, building on the success of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Aimed at enhancing athletic performance and immersive content sharing, the new glasses feature AI integration, open-ear speakers, a built-in Ultra HD camera, and water resistance.

The Oakley Meta HSTN will debut under a global campaign featuring elite athletes, including World Cup champion Kylian Mbappé and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The smart glasses are styled after Oakley's HSTN model, with enhancements tailored to real-time sports performance and content creation.

Whether it's getting real-time data on the turf conditions or capturing highlights, users can simply use voice commands to get the desired results.

Packed with an 8-hour battery, the HSTN glasses offer up to 48 hours of additional charge through a portable case. Its onboard 3 K-resolution camera allows users to shoot ultra-clear videos hands-free.

Meta's built-in AI assistant can provide real-time updates, such as wind speed on a golf course or surf conditions on the coast, making the glasses both a performance aid and a lifestyle tool.

This push into“Performance AI” is positioned to resonate with athletes looking to optimize training and social engagement.

The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder on July 11 at $499, while the full line, starting at $399, is expected to launch later this summer.

Initial availability includes the U.S., Canada, several European nations, and Australia, with more markets such as Mexico, India, and the U.A.E. expected by year's end.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Meta Platforms improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.

META's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12.45 p.m. ET on Jun.20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Meta Platforms' stock has gained over 17% year-to-date and over 37% in the last 12 months.

