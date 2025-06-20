Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-20 03:13:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:14 AM EST - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Sagicor's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid through which Sagicor may purchase up to 9,296,291 of Sagicor's common shares during the 12-month period commencing June 24, 2025 and ending June 23, 2026. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $8.58.

