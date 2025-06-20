Adobe Launches 'Project Indigo', Free-To-Use Iphone App For SLR-Style Photos

Adobe has launched a new computational photography camera app for iPhones, offering users a powerful tool to capture high-quality, natural-looking photos, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The app, named Project Indigo, is free to download and is currently available for iPhone 12 Pro models and newer. Adobe recommends optimal use on an iPhone 15 Pro or later.

Project Indigo was developed in part by Marc Levoy, a renowned expert in mobile imaging who played a pivotal role in transforming the Google Pixel camera's capabilities. Now an Adobe Fellow, Levoy worked alongside senior scientist Florian Kainz to build the app under Adobe Labs. The project was officially introduced on Adobe's website through a detailed technical blog.

Unlike most Adobe products, Project Indigo doesn't require users to log into an Adobe account, allowing for immediate access to its features, which makes it highly user-friendly.

Leveraging the power of computational photography, the app captures a burst of photos and combines them to create a final image with enhanced dynamic range and reduced noise, improving image quality significantly. This approach allows for stunning photos with more detail, even in challenging lighting conditions.

The app's main goal is to deliver a "natural, SLR-like" aesthetic. It includes full manual controls for focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance-features designed for both enthusiasts and professional photographers who want more control over their shots.

In their technical blog post, Levoy and Kainz outlined how Project Indigo processes images to retain a natural look. They explained the key elements of its image pipeline, noting that the app employs advanced algorithms to ensure that colors and textures remain true to life.

They also mentioned that Project Indigo is not just a standalone tool but also serves as a testing ground for features that may eventually appear in other Adobe products. Some of the experimental tools under consideration include a reflection removal button, portrait mode enhancements, and potentially even video recording capabilities.

"This is the beginning of a journey for Adobe-towards an integrated mobile camera and editing experience that takes advantage of the latest advances in computational photography and AI," wrote Levoy and Kainz.

The team's vision is to bridge the gap between casual mobile photographers and advanced professionals, providing an app that balances accessibility with powerful photographic control. An Android version of the app is also in development, expanding its reach to a broader audience.

For now, Project Indigo marks Adobe's most significant venture into mobile camera software, showcasing the growing importance of AI-driven photography tools in both consumer and professional imaging.

With the rise of mobile photography, apps like Project Indigo are not just improving photo quality but are also reshaping the entire photography industry. Computational photography, driven by AI, allows users to access high-end imaging features that were once exclusive to professional cameras. This democratization of photography empowers everyone-from hobbyists to experts-to push the boundaries of what's possible with their smartphones. As AI continues to evolve, we may soon see mobile devices replace traditional cameras for a majority of photography needs.