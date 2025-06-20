Tresvista Announces Descrial: A Technology Platform Purpose-Built For The Future Of Alternative Investing

MENAFN - GetNews) TresVista launches Descrial, a next-gen modular platform blending AI, automation, and real-time insights to revolutionize workflows across the alternative investment lifecycle

New York, USA - 20 June, 2025 - Today, TresVista announces the launch of Descrial ( ), a next-generation technology platform designed to address the increasingly complex workflows across the investment lifecycle. Built for speed, scale, and intelligence, Descrial integrates structure, automation, AI, and real-time insight in one modular platform-setting a new standard for how alternative investors operate.

As investment timelines shrink, data demands grow, and investor expectations evolve, Descrial is TresVista's answer to the need for workflow-native, future-ready technology.

Recognizing the gaps within the alternative investment ecosystem, TresVista is entering the technology space to bridge this divide through a measured and unique approach. Traditional SaaS models offer access but leave outcomes to the customer, while services take full delivery responsibility. TresVista sees the future in Service-as-Software (SaS) ,a model where intelligent technology delivers outcomes, not just access. Deeply embedded in its clients' workflows for two decades, TresVista is uniquely positioned to lead this industry transition as a trusted partner, driving tangible results through technology.

“Descrial is the technology layer we always wished existed: context aware with domain depth, and built to scale with the real-world complexity of private investing,” said Sudeep Mishra , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TresVista.“It blends the precision of a deal team with the agility of a digital product-automating high-friction workflows, enabling transparency at every step, and integrating intelligence across the investment cycle. We've architected a system that's familiar and designed around how great investment teams actually operate.”

“Descrial is more than a product-it's a reflection of where this industry is headed,” added Abilash Jaikumar , Co-Founder & Co-CEO of TresVista.“As we continue to strengthen the services side of our business, our focus is on ensuring that technology and talent work seamlessly together. Descrial reinforces our mission to be a trusted, innovative partner to the global investment community.”

Descrial, the platform name referring to the act of discovery, has been shaped by two decades of insights from servicing leading global financial firms. Its elements were shaped by insights from TresVista's Digital Intelligence Group (DIG) , embedded within firms managing over $15 trillion in AUM , working in real time with operating partners, deal teams, and CIOs.

At launch, Descrial's portfolio will include client-ready products - a proprietary workflow management system, an automated secondary modeling tool, modular analytics dashboards, live portfolio intelligence, as well as AI agents embedded into sourcing, diligence, and monitoring workflows.

Descrial will be structured to have its own independence as an entity, while benefiting from shared infrastructure and talent with TresVista. This will allow it to invest aggressively in building proprietary technology products and seek relevant acquisitions, as well as form strategic partnerships, to expand its product offering.

To support this transformation, TresVista is also launching an internal AI Academy , designed to ensure its best-in-class talent can continually upskill and be prepared to lead in a more digitally enabled environment.

Descrial presents its clients with the chance to take a forward step by providing a platform built for those who want to expand their reach, improve efficiency, and grow with purpose.