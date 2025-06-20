AIFEEX Seoul AI Summit Concludes Successfully: AI For Everyone, Accelerating A New Global Ecosystem
Centered on the theme“AI for Everyone,” the summit addressed cutting-edge topics such as AI and edge computing integration, advanced algorithm optimization, and multi-scenario industry applications. Speakers emphasized the importance of translating AI research into real-world value and building an international platform for technological exchange.
In his opening remarks, AIFEEX CEO Guilherme D.A.P. Marques announced the official launch of the AIFEEX Korea Operations Center on June 16, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion. He encouraged partners worldwide to embrace AI-driven transformation and to co-create the future of the industry.
Keynote presentations included COO Alex Jenson's call to action on leveraging AI for personal and financial empowerment, as well as CTO Ford Cooper's vision for a next-generation“world model” AI that integrates multiple modalities-text, images, audio, video, and data-to achieve a deeper understanding of the real world.
By bringing together global thought leaders and practitioners, the AIFEEX Seoul AI Summit has laid a strong foundation for continued cross-border collaboration and the practical deployment of AI technologies. AIFEEX will leverage Seoul as a strategic hub to expand its international presence and drive the next wave of AI-enabled economic growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment