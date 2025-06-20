AIFEEX Seoul AI Summit Concludes Successfully: AI For Everyone, Accelerating A New Global Ecosystem

MENAFN - GetNews) The AIFEEX Seoul AI Summit: Your Personal AI Master was successfully held today in Incheon, South Korea. Organized by AIFEEX with support from the Seoul Artificial Intelligence Industry Association, the event brought together more than 5,000 professionals from 17 countries to explore how AI can become more accessible, practical, and globally collaborative.







Centered on the theme“AI for Everyone,” the summit addressed cutting-edge topics such as AI and edge computing integration, advanced algorithm optimization, and multi-scenario industry applications. Speakers emphasized the importance of translating AI research into real-world value and building an international platform for technological exchange.

In his opening remarks, AIFEEX CEO Guilherme D.A.P. Marques announced the official launch of the AIFEEX Korea Operations Center on June 16, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion. He encouraged partners worldwide to embrace AI-driven transformation and to co-create the future of the industry.

Keynote presentations included COO Alex Jenson's call to action on leveraging AI for personal and financial empowerment, as well as CTO Ford Cooper's vision for a next-generation“world model” AI that integrates multiple modalities-text, images, audio, video, and data-to achieve a deeper understanding of the real world.

By bringing together global thought leaders and practitioners, the AIFEEX Seoul AI Summit has laid a strong foundation for continued cross-border collaboration and the practical deployment of AI technologies. AIFEEX will leverage Seoul as a strategic hub to expand its international presence and drive the next wave of AI-enabled economic growth.