Valuesense Launches Personal Workspace, Foundation For Industry's First AI Investment Agents
June 20, 2025 - ValueSense (valuesense) today announced the launch of Personal Workspace, a comprehensive investment research command center that serves as the foundation for the industry's first AI agents dedicated to investment analysis. The inaugural AI agent launches in July 2025.
Revolutionary Research Organization
Personal Workspace immediately delivers three core capabilities: unlimited watchlists for stocks, saved screeners to store effective filtering strategies, and a chart library for saving and editing analysis. This organized foundation ensures seamless integration when AI agents become available.
Industry-First AI Innovation
ValueSense is pioneering true AI innovation in investment research. The company is currently conducting extensive beta testing for its first AI agent with expert advisors from Amazon and Telegram. When released, these AI agents will provide automated analysis, pattern recognition, and personalized recommendations unavailable anywhere else in the market.
Future enhancements include dashboards and sharing capabilities, enhanced calculators with custom parameters, and AI strategies that represent an entirely new category of investment research tools.
Leadership Vision
"Personal Workspace is the foundation for fundamentally transforming investment research with AI," said George Narinian, CEO of ValueSense. "We're proud to be first in the industry to bring truly advanced AI agents to market, offering revolutionary capabilities found nowhere else."
About ValueSense
ValueSense combines comprehensive financial analysis tools with industry-leading AI capabilities, pioneering AI agent integration into investment research at valuesense.
