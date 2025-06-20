MIAMI, FL - June 20, 2025 - Ibogaine by David Dardashti, a pioneering leader in ibogaine-assisted therapy and led by visionary David Dardashti, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with a Psychedelic University. This strategic partnership aims to establish robust internship opportunities for students passionate about contributing to the rapidly evolving psychedelic field, with initial networking prospects to be explored at the highly anticipated Psychedelic Conference 2025. The initiative is further amplified by the recent opening of Ibogaine by David Dardashti's second state-of-the-art treatment facility, significantly expanding the scope for student involvement.

This innovative alliance is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience in a clinical setting dedicated to transformative healing. The expansion into a second facility dramatically increases Ibogaine by David Dardashti's capacity, creating a diverse array of potential roles for aspiring professionals.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Psychedelic University to nurture the next generation of leaders in psychedelic medicine," said David Dardashti, founder of Ibogaine by David Dardashti. "The opening of our second clinic is not just about expanding our treatment capabilities; it's about building a robust ecosystem where ambitious students can gain real-world experience and help accelerate the growth and acceptance of ibogaine therapy. We believe this collaboration will foster innovation and ethical practices crucial for the future of this field."

The internship program will offer multifaceted opportunities for students from various disciplines. Beyond direct clinical exposure, students can expect to engage in critical areas such as:



Therapy Options: Assisting in the development and delivery of integrative post-treatment care plans, including counseling and psychological support.

Data Collection & Analysis: Contributing to the meticulous gathering and interpretation of patient outcomes, vital for advancing research and validating treatment efficacy.

Biomedical Software Development: Participating in the creation and refinement of digital tools designed to enhance patient management, treatment protocols, and research analytics. Marketing Solutions: Developing strategic communication plans to educate the public, destigmatize ibogaine, and expand access to treatment.



Meetings will be held in the months following a patient's treatment, creating a unique longitudinal learning environment where interns can observe the full spectrum of patient journeys and recovery. This comprehensive approach ensures that students gain a holistic understanding of patient care, from initial intake to long-term integration support.

Representatives from both Ibogaine by David Dardashti and Psychedelic University will be actively engaging with students at the Psychedelic Conference 2025, providing a premier platform for aspiring interns to learn more about these opportunities and network with pioneers in the field. This direct interaction will allow students to present their aspirations and demonstrate their commitment to this burgeoning area of healthcare.

The ultimate goal of Ibogaine by David Dardashti is to expand its new clinic with the support of ambitious, dedicated students who are eager to contribute to accelerating the growth and responsible application of ibogaine treatment. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation, education, and the widespread, ethical integration of psychedelic therapies into mainstream healthcare.