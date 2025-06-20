Western Australia Sees Green Growth As Premier Metals Unveils New Recycling Hub

MENAFN - GetNews) Premier Metals, a trusted name in metal recycling across Australia, proudly opened its newest facility in Maddington, Western Australia, this year. The company promises to transform how locals and businesses handle scrap metal, offering a convenient way to recycle while putting cash back into their pockets. More than just a business venture, this expansion reflects the company's deep commitment to sustainability and community support.

This isn't just another industrial opening. For Premier Metals, which kicked off in Queensland back in 2012, the Maddington facility is the latest chapter in a story of growth and grit. After planting roots in Western Australia in 2013, the company has steadily built a reputation for turning scrap metals into something valuable, both environmentally and financially. Now, with this new hub, they're doubling down on that mission.

“We've always seen recycling as more than just moving materials around,” said the Operations Manager, who's been with Premier Metals since its early days.“It's about giving scrap metals a second life and putting cash back into people's pockets. This facility lets us do that on a bigger scale here in Maddington, and we're thrilled to be part of this community.”

From local businesses with industrial leftovers to residents hauling in old appliances, Premier Metals is offering cash for scrap metals, a deal that's as practical as it is eco-friendly. The facility can handle a wide range of materials, such as aluminum, brass, steel, and more, making it a one-stop shop for metal recyclers in the area.

The timing couldn't be better. With everyone talking about going green these days, Premier Metals is doing something about it. And they're not just paying lip service to sustainability - it's built right into how they operate. Every ton of scrap metal they process means less digging up the earth for new materials, which is better for everyone involved.

"We're closing the loop here," Smith explained, gesturing toward the sorting area where workers were separating different metals. "Every piece that comes through our doors is metal that won't end up rotting in some landfill or requiring a new hole in the ground."

It's a simple concept, really - but one that makes a real difference when you're talking about the tons of metal that would otherwise go to waste.

The Maddington hub also means jobs. Local workers will staff the facility, handling everything from sorting to processing, and bringing a bit of economic spark to the area. It's a win-win that Premier Metals has seen play out across its other locations, from Queensland to the broader WA network.“We're not just here to recycle,” Smith added with a grin.“We're here to build something lasting with the people of Maddington.”

Premier Metals isn't a newcomer to this industry. Since its start, the company has carved out a niche in both metal recycling and the used auto parts market. working with clients not just in Australia but overseas too. That experience shows in their client-first approach; whether it's a small load of scrap or a massive industrial haul, they've got it covered. The new facility only makes that promise more accessible to Western Australians.

Walking through the Maddington site, you can feel the energy of a team that's passionate about what they do. It's not just about the machines or the materials, it's about the bigger picture. Premier Metals has long prided itself on accountability and professionalism, and this expansion is proof that they're not slowing down. With operations now stretching from coast to coast, they're a force in Australia's push toward a more sustainable future.

About Premier Metals

Premier Metals, a proud part of Premier Group Australia, has been a leader in automotive and metal recycling since 2012. Starting in Queensland, the privately owned company now operates nationwide, offering top-tier recycling services for ferrous and non-ferrous metals. From paying cash for scrap metals to serving clients in manufacturing, commercial, and residential sectors, Premier Metals is all about turning waste into worth. With a focus on safety, quality, and environmental care, they're helping shape a cleaner, greener Australia one scrap at a time.

