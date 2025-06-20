Dewey Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Redefine Fashion For Women 5FT And Under

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 20, 2025 4:02 am - The award-winning Extra Petite clothing brand made its debut in Selfridges and is backed by public figures and a loyal online community

LONDON, UK, 13 June 2025 – DEWEY, the award-winning clothing brand redefining fit for individuals 5ft and under, has launched a crowdfunding campaign via Crowdcube, inviting everyday investors to join its high-growth journey at

Following a successful debut at Selfridges, DEWEY is rapidly gaining momentum as a leading force in the Extra Petite fashion movement. With brand ambassadors including five-time Paralympic gold medallist and BAFTA award-winner Ellie Simmonds and TV personality and professional dancer Jowita Przystal, DEWEY is capturing attention and building a fast-growing following across social media.

Solving Fashion's Overlooked Problem:

Millions of adults in the UK are 5ft and under, yet mainstream fashion rarely caters to them. Clothing for petites often feels more like an afterthought than a genuine consideration.

DEWEY is changing that. As a leading global fashion brand created exclusively for people 5ft and under, DEWEY designs everything from the ground up. Each piece is engineered to fit, flatter and move with Extra Petite proportions, with no need for tailoring or compromise.

“We're not shrinking clothes down. We're designing based on thousands of data points that inform our proprietary sizing system for extra petites; crafting pieces that truly fit, straight off the rack,” says DEWEY Founder & Designer, Chamiah Dewey.“It's about dignity in fit and style for people who've been excluded by mainstream sizing.”

From jeans and jumpsuits to gymwear and occasionwear, every collection is cut to fit straight off the rack. Each design is made specifically for smaller frames, not just scaled down from a standard block.

A Brand on the Rise:

Since launching, DEWEY has achieved standout momentum:

-Debuted in Selfridges as their first Extra Petite brand

-Successfully launched on Shopify

-Built a social community of over 20,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook

-Millions of viral views

-Won 15+ awards and listed in the inaugural Draper's 30 Under 30 list 2025

-Received major press coverage (search: DEWEY)

-Brand ambassadors including Ellie Simmonds and Jowita Przystal

-Increased average order value by 32% year on year

-Grown return customer rate by 41%

-7x lower product return rates than the industry average

The brand combines a focused market opportunity with data-driven digital growth, inclusive visual storytelling and a community-first approach that puts its customers at the heart of the brand. Sustainability is also a key pillar. DEWEY uses biodegradable and recyclable materials, low-impact production and prioritises timeless design, reducing waste and improving impact.

Investing in the Future of Fit:

Funds from this round will go towards:

-Expanding product categories, including new denim, gymwear, seasonal drops and high-profile public figure capsule collections

-Growing retail and direct-to-consumer presence across the UK and international markets

-Scaling community-led content and ambassador campaigns

-Further develop and secure IP

This raise offers customers, followers and new supporters the chance to become part of a brand with strong momentum, proven product-market fit and a clear mission to lead the Extra Petite category.

To learn more and invest in DEWEY, visit:

BRAND FILM

Watch DEWEY's latest brand film, visit:

Capital at risk. Approved as a financial promotion by Crowdcube Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 650205).

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more: