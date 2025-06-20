MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 20, 2025 4:56 am - The global Arsine (AsH?) market is driven by its use in semiconductor manufacturing, especially in III-V compound semiconductors.

ARSINE (AsH?) Market Expected to Reach USD 43 Million by 2025, Driven by Semiconductor Demand

Strong growth in the ARSINE market is forecasted through 2025, with increased adoption in electronics and specialty chemicals fueling demand.

The global ARSINE (AsH?) market is projected to reach approximately USD 43 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from an estimated USD 34 million in 2023. This growth is driven primarily by the increasing use of arsine gas in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the fabrication of III-V compound semiconductors like gallium arsenide (GaAs) and indium phosphide (InP). Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in terms of demand, with key contributions from China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, where advanced electronics manufacturing is concentrated.

Request for customization :

Semiconductor and Optoelectronic Applications Propel Growth

Arsine is a critical precursor gas in the production of compound semiconductors, which are widely used in high-speed electronics, LEDs, and solar cells. The material's demand is notably growing in the manufacturing of high-performance transistors and photodetectors. Additionally, the optoelectronic segment-used in laser diodes and fiber optics-is expanding rapidly, especially in telecommunications and data centers, further driving arsine consumption.

Price Trends Reflect Supply Sensitivity and Regulatory Pressure

In 2024, the average price of arsine stood at approximately USD 1,950 per kilogram. This is expected to rise modestly to around USD 2,050 per kilogram in 2025, representing a 5% year-over-year increase. The price uptick is largely due to stringent safety and handling regulations, limited global production capacities, and rising raw material costs. The United States, Germany, and Japan have experienced the most notable price pressures, attributed to heightened environmental compliance and transportation constraints for toxic specialty gases.

Key Players and Regional Insights

Leading producers of arsine include Air Liquide (France) and Linde plc (UK/Germany), which dominate the European and North American markets through established industrial gas networks. In Asia, Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan) and SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan) are prominent players catering to the electronics sector. Additionally, Versum Materials (now part of Merck KGaA) remains a key supplier to the semiconductor industry worldwide. These companies are investing in safer packaging technologies and supply chain resilience to meet growing demand while addressing regulatory challenges.

As semiconductor manufacturing continues to scale globally, especially in Asia-Pacific and the U.S., the demand for high-purity arsine is expected to remain strong through 2025.