Nihar Gala Launches Careiq, A Pioneering Remote Patient Monitoring Company, And Releases Inspiring New Book The Strength To Endure

SEAFORD, Del., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed physician, entrepreneur, and visionary healthcare leader Nihar Gala proudly announces two significant milestones in his mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery: the official launch of CareIQ , a next-generation Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) company, and the publication of his debut book, "The Strength to Endure."

Building on the foundation of Alpha Care Medical -his multi-site primary care organization operating in Seaford, Millsboro, Dover, and Harrington-Nihar Gala's latest venture, CareIQ , delivers a comprehensive RPM platform designed to enhance patient engagement and improve clinical outcomes. Officially launched in January, CareIQ combines innovative technology with clinical expertise, offering a turnkey solution for healthcare providers seeking to extend their care model beyond in-office visits.

CareIQ's ecosystem includes cellular-enabled monitoring devices, an intuitive mobile app, a secure, cloud-based onboarding platform, and continuous clinical oversight. "CareIQ is the result of our deep commitment to bridging the gap between patients and providers in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment," said Nihar Gala , Founder and CEO of CareIQ. "Our goal is to make remote care simpler to implement, more impactful in practice, and widely accessible to those who need it most."

Nihar Gala's hands-on experience with diverse patient populations and his strategic insight into healthcare operations inspired the development of CareIQ. As chronic illnesses become more prevalent and demand grows for virtual care solutions, CareIQ presents a practical and scalable answer to the modern challenges of medical care delivery.

In addition to advancing healthcare technology, Nihar Gala has also stepped into the literary world with the release of his first book, "The Strength to Endure," now available on Amazon. Blending personal reflections with professional lessons, the book explores themes of resilience, leadership, and perseverance, offering guidance to those navigating adversity in life or business.

Fluent in English, Spanish, and Hindi, and deeply rooted in Delaware's communities, Nihar Gala continues to serve as a trusted advocate for quality, accessible healthcare. His leadership is defined by a relentless pursuit of progress, compassion for others, and a drive to inspire the next generation of changemakers.

With the dual launch of CareIQ and "The Strength to Endure," Nihar Gala reinforces his position at the forefront of healthcare innovation-committed to improving lives through technology, insight, and heart.

SOURCE Nihar Gala CareIQ

