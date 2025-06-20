Pfmcrypto Launches '1-Day Mining Contract' With $1 Million Giveaway, Sales Soar 76%

PFMCrypto offers $10 bonus for new cloud mining users

MCrypto kicks off $1 million global mining rewards event

Global momentum builds for PFMCrypto's AI-powered mining. To celebrate its rapid growth, the platform has launched a $1 million worldwide giveaway for new users

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PFMCrypto, a recognized leader in crypto asset management and AI-driven mining technology, has reached a significant growth milestone. The platform's popular "1-day contract" has experienced a remarkable 76% spike in sales over the past month, driven by a growing community of enthusiastic users who are exploring the benefits of short-term crypto mining.To commemorate this achievement, PFMCrypto has unveiled a major $1 million bonus event aimed at accelerating adoption and strengthening its presence in the global crypto trading ecosystem. During the campaign, every new user will receive a $10 bonus just for signing up.Campaign Page:AI Meets Mining: PFMCrypto's Practical InnovationPFMCrypto combines artificial intelligence with high-performance crypto mining infrastructure, offering a seamless solution for users to mine digital currencies such as BTC, LTC, XRP, and DOGE-without the hassle of hardware or technical expertise. Through strategic partnerships with industrial-scale mining farms, users are able to tap into consistent mining income, as blockchain computations are resolved around the clock.Far from speculative or hype-driven Web3 models, PFMCrypto focuses on real-world value with robust, long-term asset management tools that cater to crypto, forex, and futures traders. With a rapidly expanding user base and verifiable monthly results, the platform continues to earn industry-wide credibility.Mining Performance Highlights in June:1-Day Contract Strategy: +6.00%5-Day Contract Strategy: +6.15%15-Day Contract Strategy: +20.70%30-Day Contract Strategy: +55.60%These performance metrics reflect real-world returns, reported directly by millions of platform users.Click here: View PFMCrypto mining contractUser-Centric Design and Transparent Operations:With an intuitive user interface, PFMCrypto makes it easy for newcomers to participate in the world of crypto mining. Key features include:- Clear, upfront pricing with visible return rates for each contract- Automatic daily earnings credited to user accounts with zero withdrawal or platform fees- Around-the-clock live support to assist users globallyPFMCrypto is accessible across desktop, mobile, and tablet devices, and supports multilingual functionality for its 9.2 million users across 192 countries and regions.Why Users Trust PFMCrypto?- Premium Hardware: The platform leverages high-efficiency mining gear from industry leaders like Bitmain and Antminer to maximize mining yield.- Regulatory Compliance: Operated by UK-based Precision Financial Management Ltd, PFMCrypto is fully FCA-regulated, offering legitimacy and peace of mind to a global user base.- Multi-Crypto Payment Support: Users can deposit and withdraw in a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT (TRC20 & ERC20), XRP, DOGE, SOL, and more.- Reliable Returns: All mining contracts generate stable daily income, with the original investment returned in full upon contract maturity.- Advanced Security: PFMCrypto prioritizes user safety through the use of cold wallets, two-factor authentication, and blockchain-based smart contracts.- Generous Affiliate Program: Invite friends and earn rewards of up to $18,999 through the tiered referral system.Limited-Time Offer: Claim the $10 Bonus NowThis promotional campaign will remain active until the $1 million pool is fully distributed. New users who register before June 30 will be eligible for an instant $10 reward upon account activation.About PFMCryptoPFMCrypto is the flagship platform of Precision Financial Management Ltd, a UK-registered and FCA-licensed financial services firm (Company No. 11719896), headquartered in Leyland, England. Established in 2018, PFMCrypto is redefining digital asset platforms by combining real-world performance data with AI optimization. With a loyal global community and strong industry foundations, PFMCrypto continues to stand out as a top-tier destination for serious investors looking for reliable and intelligent crypto income solutions.Learn more and sign up:

