Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Pioneers Sustainable Oilfield Waste Management



Oil refineries have a significant environmental impact due to the emission of atmospheric pollutants, the production of toxic waste and the intensive consumption of water and energy.

Companies such as Vivakor play a crucial role in bridging environmental needs and industrial evolution. From an investor perspective, Vivakor offers both an environmental impact and growth potential.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

In an era where environmental responsibility intersects with energy production, Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) stands out as a vertically integrated energy infrastructure and environmental services company focused on the transportation, storage, reuse and remediation of oilfield fluids and waste. The company's comprehensive approach ensures that oil extraction isn't merely productive, it's responsible.

The oil and gas industry has historically contributed significantly to greenhouse-gas emissions and environmental contamination.“Oil refineries are industrial facilities that have a significant environmental impact due to the emission of atmospheric pollutants, the production of toxic waste and the intensive...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VIVK are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN