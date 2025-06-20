TEAMSTERS AT AIRGAS PREPARE TO STRIKE

Ohio and Michigan Workers Demand Fair Contract, End to Unfair Labor Practices

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Airgas are preparing to take action as the company continues to stall at the bargaining table and violate federal labor laws. Workers represented by Teamsters Local 283 in Ferndale, Mich., and Teamsters Local 507 in Cleveland have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

If Airgas fails to present a fair contract, workers in Michigan and Ohio will join Teamsters Local 701 members in New Jersey, who were already forced onto the picket line last week.

"Airgas management is playing hardball and actively undermining our members' rights," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division and Teamsters International Vice President At-Large. "The company is dragging out negotiations on purpose. They think they can wear our members down if they keep stalling. But Teamsters are more fired up than ever and ready for this fight."

Airgas, a subsidiary of French multinational Air Liquide, is the largest U.S. distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases. The company pulled in nearly $30 billion last year - but despite record profits and revenue, it continues to break the law and refuses to offer contracts that meet industry standards.

"Our members are done being strung along by this company," said Dan Chavez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 507. "A strike isn't our first choice, but if Airgas won't bargain in good faith or stop violating our rights, we're prepared to take action. This is a fight Airgas will regret starting."

The Teamsters represent hundreds of Airgas workers across the country. If the company fails to present a fair contract and refuses to rectify its unfair labor practices, a multi-local strike could see picket lines extend nationwide.

"The company has refused to offer a contract that respects the skill, dedication, and value our members bring to the job every single day," said Steve Hicks, President of Local 283. "If a strike happens, the blame lies squarely with Airgas management."

