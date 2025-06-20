If You Are Legally Blind And Attempted To Access Www.Fashionnova Using Screen Reading Software Between February 26, 2018 And Now, You May Benefit From A Proposed Class Action Settlement

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces that a settlement was reached in the class action lawsuit Alcazar v. Fashion Nova, Inc. Case No. 4:20-cv-01434-JST, filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of California (the "Action").

What is this Action about? Plaintiff alleges that Fashion Nova, Inc's website, ("Website"), is inaccessible to legally blind individuals using screen reading software, denying these individuals an experience equivalent to that of sighted individuals. Fashion Nova, Inc. ("Fashion Nova" or "Defendant") denies these allegations and maintains that it did nothing wrong.

Who is in the Settlement Class? The Court certified two Settlement Classes: 1) All legally blind individuals who have attempted to access Fashion Nova's Website by the use of screen reading software during the applicable limitations period up to and including final judgment in this Action ("The Nationwide Class"); and 2) All legally blind individuals in the State of California who have attempted to access Fashion Nova's Website by the use of screen reading software during the applicable limitations period up and including final judgment in this Action ("The California Class"). If you fit either description, you are a Class Member, and are thus included in the settlement.

What Are the Settlement Benefits? Fashion Nova has agreed to pay $5,150,000.00 (the "Gross Settlement Amount") and will make changes to its Website so that it is accessible to legally blind individauls. Following the distribution of Court-approved attorneys' fees and costs, the class representative service award, and administrative and notice costs, the Settlement Administrator will make a pro rata cash payment to the California Class Members who submit a valid claim of up to $4,000.00. Only one payment will be allowed per household. If there are two or more California Class Members in your household, you can only receive one payment for all household members.

How do I file a claim? Claim Forms are available for download and online submission at . California Class Members must complete and submit a Claim Form, either online or via U.S. Mail by October 20, 2025.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Exclude Yourself: Only California Class Members may choose to opt-out of the Settlement. If you decide to exclude yourself (or "opt-out") from this Settlement, you keep the right to sue or continue to sue Fashion Nova at your expense for any claim related to the subject matter of this Action and will not receive a Cash Payment from this Settlement. Requests for Exclusion must be sent to the Settlement Administrator with a postmark no later than October 20, 2025.

Object: If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you may object to it by writing to the Court about why you do not like the Settlement. Your objection must be filed or postmarked on or before October 20, 2025.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you won't be able to sue, continue to sue, or be part of any other lawsuit against Fashion Nova that is related to the subject matter or remedies of the claims in this Action. If you are a California Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not receive a Class Payment.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing via videoconference on February 12, 2026 at 2:00 p.m . and Judge Jon S. Tigar will consider whether the Settlement should be finally approved, and what attorney's fees, costs, and class representative service award should be granted. You may attend the hearing at your own expense, or you may pay your own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the Long Form Notice, Claim Form, a copy of the Settlement Agreement, and other documents, go to . You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-678-2596, by email at [email protected] or by writing to Alcazar v. Fashion Nova, Inc., c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED