Cognizant Joins The Newsweek AI Impact Summit As Founding Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, announced today that Cognizant will join the 2025 Newsweek AI Impact Summit as a Founding Partner, reinforcing its commitment to guiding organizations through the disruptions brought about by AI. The Summit will take place June 23–25, 2025, in Sonoma, California, convening global leaders across industries to discuss the profound impact of AI on business, society, and the future.

Cognizant's involvement as a Founding Partner reflects a shared vision for advancing responsible and strategic AI implementation across sectors. The partnership with Newsweek underscores Cognizant's ongoing investment in helping enterprises navigate complex technological shifts with clarity and purpose.

“We are proud to welcome Cognizant as a Founding Partner of the 2025 AI Impact Summit,” said Danielle Varvaro, Chief Revenue Officer at Newsweek.“As a global leader in AI-driven transformation, Cognizant brings deep expertise and perspective to this year's conversations. Their input strengthens our mission to facilitate essential dialogue around the ethical, practical, and transformative implications of AI.”

The Newsweek AI Impact Summit stands out in the crowded AI conference space for its focus on substance, strategy, and impact. The Summit brings together C-suite executives, policymakers, ethicists, and tech pioneers for curated panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions designed to spark actionable change.

Featured topics include:



AI at Ancestry: From Content Transformation to Customer Empowerment

Building Trust Through Responsible AI Implementation

Industry Spotlight: The Power of AI in Healthcare

Lights, Camera, Algorithm: AI in Film Making

AI Powered Cities are the Future AI Adoption: Overcoming a Reluctant Workforce

“We're thrilled to be joining the Newsweek AI Impact Summit as Founding Partner,” said Surya Gummadi, President, Americas at Cognizant.“AI is reshaping the way we live and work, and it plays an increasingly powerful role in fueling the next wave of enterprise transformation. This Summit offers a vital forum for collaboration on the impact and future of AI, and we look forward to contributing to these critical conversations.”

As the AI era accelerates, the Newsweek AI Impact Summit offers a rare opportunity to engage with the people and ideas shaping the future. To learn more or to register, visit: events.newsweek.com/aiimpact-us/summi

