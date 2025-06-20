Neurocluster AI Launches Supernova: The First Self-Improving AI Platform With Persistent Memory For Enterprises

Icon SuperNova

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eindhoven, June 20, 2025 – Dutch technology company NeuroCluster AI, based in the heart of the Brainport Eindhoven region, today officially launches Supernova AI: the world's first open-source AI platform for enterprises with persistent memory, self-improving architecture, and support for real-time reasoning and long-context understanding.Supernova AI tackles one of the most common limitations in artificial intelligence: forgetfulness. While traditional models reset with every session, Supernova retains previous interactions, learns from user behavior, and adapts to the domain it's operating in. This allows organizations to deploy intelligent agents that continuously improve and align with internal workflows.“We didn't build just another chatbot,” says Chris van Steenbergen, founder of NeuroCluster AI.“We designed an AI system that builds memory, understands context, and improves itself through synthetic data. This is a foundational step toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI ).”Supernova AI: a platform that reinforces itselfSupernova AI is powered by four key technological breakthroughs:- Persistent memory architectureRetains over 10,000 interactions across sessions, enabling highly personalized and context-aware behavior.- Self-improving modelLearns autonomously from synthetic training data, continuously optimizing its performance without manual updates.- Extended context processing (32K+ tokens)Capable of analyzing full documents, legal contracts, or multi-turn conversations in a single session.- Open-source and modular designFully transparent and adaptable, deployable via API, SaaS, or on-prem infrastructure.Supernova is currently being piloted by more than 50 organizations in healthcare, legal services, education, and research-powering assistants, copilots, and AI agents customized to their domain.Built for enterprise: secure, scalable, and smartThe enterprise AI market is projected to exceed $1.8 trillion globally by 2030. Dutch organizations are investing rapidly in AI adoption and demand secure, adaptive, and scalable solutions.Supernova AI meets that need: a modular, open platform that grows with your organization. Whether deployed as a branded assistant, reasoning agent, or integrated via MCP, the system offers real-time utility with long-term intelligence.NeuroCluster AI is currently raising a $15 million Series A round, with strong interest from strategic investors across Europe. The company holds multiple patent filings for memory optimization, reasoning frameworks, and synthetic data generation-developed within just three months. This positions NeuroCluster ahead of major players like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cohere.Built in Brainport, designed for the worldAs part of the Brainport Eindhoven ecosystem, NeuroCluster AI collaborates with leading European universities, research labs, and innovation hubs. Its mission is to make foundational AI capabilities open, scalable, and enterprise-ready.“Our goal is to build AI that thinks with you, learns from you, and evolves alongside your systems,” Van Steenbergen adds.“It's not about chasing model size-it's about intelligence that compounds.”About NeuroCluster AIFounded in 2025, NeuroCluster AI develops intelligent systems with persistent memory, self-learning architecture, and real-time interfaces. The team includes top experts in neural networks, language models, and enterprise software. Its flagship product, Supernova AI, is designed to set a new standard for transparent, adaptive, and future-proof AI deployments in business environments.Media Contact:NeuroCluster AI – Press & Communications📧 ...📞 +31 6 5740 0000📰 Read more: @neurocluster

