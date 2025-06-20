Multi-Site Partnership to Deploy Revolutionary Hydrovaporization Technology for Enhanced AI Infrastructure as Part of Industrial Symbiosis Initiative

- Steven Wood, CEO of KRAMBUCOEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KRAMBU , Inc., a leading data center innovation company, today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with Elkhorn Products to deploy the groundbreaking Elkhorn 970 hydrovaporization cooling system across its future data center sites throughout the United States. After extensive testing of various cooling solutions, KRAMBU has selected Elkhorn as its preferred partner, positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation data center technology and enabling faster site development, dramatically reduced energy consumption, and enhanced compute density for AI workloads.--ADVANCING INDUSTRIAL SYMBIOSIS THROUGH INNOVATION--This partnership represents a cornerstone of KRAMBU's strategic initiative to advance industrial symbiosis by bringing innovative technology into the data center fold. The Elkhorn system eliminates carbon emissions and harmful chemicals while reducing energy consumption and increasing performance. Waste heat becomes a valuable resource for energy generation, agriculture, aquaponics and other symbiotic industries. KRAMBU's vision is to set the standard for data centers to be responsible, sustainable, and deliver more back to communities by creating an ecosystem for AI data centers to thrive."Our partnership with Elkhorn Products exemplifies our commitment to transforming the data center industry through industrial symbiosis," said Travis Jank, President of KRAMBU.--TRANSFORMING DATA CENTER ECONOMICS--Following comprehensive evaluation of multiple cooling technologies, KRAMBU recognized the instrumental role that the Elkhorn hydrovaporization system plays in next-generation data center operations. The rigorous testing process validated Elkhorn's superior performance across key metrics including energy efficiency, operational reliability, and environmental impact. KRAMBU has committed to converting its entire Washington state data center facility to the Elkhorn 970 solution, which will reduce energy consumption by up to 50%, increase compute density for direct liquid-cooled AI GPU server clusters, and eliminate costly permitting delays typically associated with standard refrigerant systems. "After testing various cooling solutions, it became clear that the Elkhorn hydrovaporization technology represents a paradigm shift in how we approach data center infrastructure." continued Jank. The comprehensive testing process confirmed what we suspected-Elkhorn's technology outperforms conventional solutions across every critical metric while aligning perfectly with our industrial symbiosis goals. This partnership enables us to develop data center sites faster, get our clients generating revenue sooner, and create positive environmental impact for surrounding communities--CREATING SUSTAINABLE ECOSYSTEMS--The Elkhorn 970's water-based cooling system eliminates all synthetic refrigerants, removing harmful chemicals from KRAMBU's operations entirely. The system's exceptional efficiency also creates opportunities for waste heat recovery and repurposing. KRAMBU plans to integrate heat recovery systems that can support local agriculture, aquaponics operations, and even small-scale energy generation, creating symbiotic relationships with surrounding communities and industries. This approach transforms data centers from energy-intensive facilities into productive community assets that contribute to local economic development while advancing sustainability goals. The elimination of synthetic refrigerants also addresses growing environmental regulations and corporate sustainability requirements, positioning KRAMBU as a leader in responsible data center operations.--ACCELERATED SITE DEVELOPMENT AND ENHANCED PERFORMANCE--The partnership addresses critical challenges in modern data center development identified during KRAMBU's extensive testing program. Traditional Freon-based chillers require extensive environmental permitting processes that can delay project timelines by months or even years. The Elkhorn 970's water-only refrigerant system eliminates these regulatory hurdles, enabling KRAMBU to accelerate site development and deployment schedules significantly.The reduction in energy consumption is particularly crucial for KRAMBU's expansion strategy, as it directly impacts electrical infrastructure costs, reduces water consumption requirements, and minimizes heat waste typically generated by traditional Freon-based chillers. This efficiency translates to substantial operational cost savings and enhanced profitability for client deployments while supporting broader environmental goals.--ENHANCED AI INFRASTRUCTURE CAPABILITIES--The partnership enables KRAMBU to offer unprecedented compute density for AI workloads. The Elkhorn 970's superior cooling efficiency allows for higher-density GPU server configurations, critical as next-generation AI hardware approaches power requirements of 600kW per rack. This increased density capability provides KRAMBU clients with more computational power per square foot of data center space, directly improving the return on their infrastructure investments while supporting the company's industrial symbiosis objectives. "This partnership validates our vision of transforming industrial cooling through water-based hydrovaporization technology," said Heather Jones, CEO of Elkhorn Products. "KRAMBU's thorough testing process and subsequent selection of our technology as their preferred cooling solution demonstrates both the technical superiority and scalability of our system for mission-critical applications. We're excited to support their industrial symbiosis initiative and help create more sustainable data center ecosystems."--IMPLEMENTATION AND COMMUNITY IMPACT--KRAMBU has began converting its Washington state facility to the Elkhorn 970 system, which will serve as the basis for future data center developments. This partnership involves integrating technical systems, providing ongoing support, and developing enhanced cooling solutions specifically for AI workloads, all aligned with KRAMBU's goal of fostering industrial symbiosis.The deployment comes at a critical time as global data center spending is projected to exceed $1.1 trillion by 2029, driven primarily by AI infrastructure demands. KRAMBU's early adoption of next-generation cooling technology and commitment to industrial symbiosis positions the company to capture significant market share while setting new standards for responsible data center development.About KRAMBUKRAMBU is a pioneer in digital content solutions and data center innovation, providing high-density GPU servers and platforms that empower creators and businesses to produce, manage, and distribute compelling content across channels. The company is at the forefront of sustainable, high-performance AI infrastructure development across the United States, with a strategic focus on industrial symbiosis and community-positive data center operations.About Elkhorn ProductsElkhorn Products develops revolutionary cooling technology using water-based hydrovaporization systems that deliver unprecedented energy efficiency for industrial and data center applications. The company's Elkhorn 970 system achieves up to 90% reduction in cooling energy consumption while eliminating synthetic refrigerants entirely.

