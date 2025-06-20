Supreme Court Ruling On Where Tobacco Companies Can Sue FDA Is Disappointing, But Doesn't Speak To Merits Of Decisions Against Flavored E-Cigarettes
Statement of Yolonda C. Richardson, President and CEO, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
WASHINGTON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Supreme Court today ruled that e-cigarette manufacturers can file lawsuits challenging FDA marketing denial orders for e-cigarettes outside of the appellate court circuits where they are based.
This is a disappointing decision that gives e-cigarette manufacturers an open invitation to forum-shop for friendly courts in their relentless quest to lure and addict kids with flavored, nicotine-loaded products.
However, it is important to note that this ruling does not concern the merits of the FDA's decisions to deny marketing authorization for flavored e-cigarettes; it concerns only the proper judicial venue for challenging these decisions. In a separate case decided on April 2, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the FDA followed the law in denying marketing applications for flavored e-cigarette products. This earlier ruling should encourage the FDA to continue denying marketing applications for flavored e-cigarettes given the overwhelming evidence that flavored products appeal to kids and pose significant risks to their health.
The case decided today, FDA v. R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, concerns a lawsuit that Reynolds filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit challenging marketing denials for the company's berry- and menthol-flavored Vuse Alto e-cigarettes. Reynolds filed its lawsuit in the Fifth Circuit – which covers Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas – despite being headquartered in North Carolina, which is in the Fourth Circuit. The Fifth Circuit has been an outlier in ruling against several FDA marketing denial orders, and it was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in its April ruling. In contrast, seven other appellate courts across the country have upheld the FDA's marketing denial orders. Even if today's ruling allows manufacturers to continue forum-shopping in the Fifth Circuit, the Supreme Court's April ruling provides strong grounds for upholding the FDA's marketing denial orders now and in the future.
SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free KidsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment