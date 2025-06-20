Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Compagnie De L'odet : Availability Of The Description Of Share Buyback Program


2025-06-20 11:46:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET


PRESS RELEASE

June 20, 2025

Availability of the description of share buyback program

Pursuant to Article L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the Code de commerce, the Combined General Meeting of the shareholders authorized on June 17, 2025, in its twentieth resolution, the Board of directors to implement a share buyback program of the company with powers to subdelegate in accordance with the law.

In accordance with Article 241-3 of the General regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program is included in the 2024 annual financial report.

This document is available on the company's website at: (Investisseurs / Informations réglementées / Rapport financier annuel).

Attachment

  • Communiqué programme de rachat d'actions Compagnie de l'Odet 20062025 EN

