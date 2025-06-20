Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Hosts An Immersive Eco Week - Honoring World Reef Awareness, World Environment & World Ocean Day

MALDIVES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi recently celebrated its annual Eco Week - Celebrating Our Planet, a vibrant initiative dedicated to environmental awareness and sustainability. Guests and team members came together to honor World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day, and World Ocean Day through a series of immersive and inspiring activities.The week kicked off with a guided conservation snorkeling tour and reef clean-up led by our resident Marine Biologist and on World Environment Day, guests participated in tree planting.World Ocean Day featured hands-on coral planting at Waters Edge Beach, encouraging guests to participate in ongoing efforts to restore the reef. Guests then gathered for an open-air screening of a documentary about coral reefs to deepen their understanding of marine ecosystems and the urgent need for conservation.Eco Week reflected Iru Fushi's ongoing commitment to sustainability through its Sun Siyam Cares initiative, offering memorable and meaningful experiences that encourage guests to connect with nature and protect our planet.As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts the resort has introduced coral restoration projects, regular reef clean-ups, island-wide tree planting initiatives, and educational experiences for its guests. This year, the resort has 126 trees planted and installed 18 coral frames in its lagoon. It has also reduced the use of single-use plastics by switching to glass water bottles and establishing an in-house bottling plant. Community engagement includes support for local schools and hosting environmental awareness sessions, reflecting the resort's commitment to both nature and people.Sun Siyam Resorts is committed to sustainable and responsible operations in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, delivering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares program focuses on reducing energy and water use, minimizing plastic waste, supporting local communities, and investing in renewable energy. It also champions conservation and preservation of local heritage to lessen environmental impact and promote socio-economic well-being.

