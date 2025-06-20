Integrated Theranostics Solutions And Bridge Oncology Launch Turnkey Theranostics Program To Help Fast-Track Radioligand Therapy Adoption

Bridge Oncology logo

Integrated Theranostics Solutions logo

PADUCAH, Ky., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Theranostics Solutions (ITS) and Bridge Oncology today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two leading consulting service providers to offer the market's only full-service, end-to-end solution for building and scaling theranostics programs. This exclusive collaboration equips private oncology clinics, independent urology practices, academic health systems, and regional networks, looking to enter theranostics, with the operational, clinical, and financial tools needed in one of medicine's fastest growing fields.

Healthcare providers used to face months of delays trying to assemble expertise across multiple facets like regulatory compliance protocols, imaging infrastructure, revenue cycle operations and staffing models for theranostics. Many gave up before seeing patient results. "Today, organizations can launch a complete theranostics program with a single partner - from site readiness and clinical workflows to billing optimization and multi-site scaling - without juggling multiple vendors or long timelines," explained Adam Brown, founder of ITS.

"The need for turnkey, low-risk program development for theranostics treatments has never been greater." -Jordan Johnson

Post this

This comprehensive service offering brings together strong subject matter expertise in Nuclear Medicine, Theranostics, and Radiation Oncology to provide full program execution to help organizations effectively meet the demand to improve patient access to new diagnostic and therapeutic options. These services integrate eight key pillars, which include:



Assessment and Strategic Planning

Patient Care Coordination

Regulatory Compliance

Imaging and Equipment Integration

Revenue Cycle Management

Staffing Solutions

Site Design and Readiness Training and Education

"With the global Theranostics market projected to grow from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $12.7 billion by 2029,1- healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to enter the space with confidence and speed," explained Jordan Johnson, CEO of Bridge Oncology. "The need for turnkey, low-risk program development for theranostics treatments has never been greater."

"By joining forces, we can deliver a high-quality theranostics program in a financially sustainable way, streamlining reimbursement and cost recovery," Brown continued. "Although these types of programs can be complex, when they are executed well, they can support multi-site expansion, boost the institutional reputation, and support physician recruitment."

While every engagement is tailored to a unique, organization-based strategy, the combined service line is intended to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation to accelerate program adoption and revenue generation, providing flexible solutions.

"This marks the first time nuclear medicine and radiation oncology have come together to help make theranostics a practical reality," said Dr. Arpit Chhabra, a practicing radiation oncologist and partner in Bridge Oncology. "By integrating diagnostic imaging with targeted therapeutic intervention, we can achieve more accurate tumor characterization and deliver personalized treatment plans that elevate the standard of patient care.

Ready to remove the roadblocks in your Theranostics journey? Book a call through our website and let's make it happen.

1Global Theranostics Market to Triple, Reaching $12.7 Billion by 2029." BCC Research, 26 Sept. 2024

For further information, please contact:

Adam Brown

Integrated Theranostics Solutions

Time Zone: CST – Central time

Tel: 770-715-9892

Email: [email protected]

About Integrated Theranostics Solutions

Integrated Theranostics Solutions (ITS) is a consulting and management firm dedicated to advancing the field of theranostics. ITS bridges the gap between innovation and implementation, helping healthcare providers, researchers, and industry leaders navigate the complexities of theranostics with strategic insights and tailored solutions. From operational guidance to program development and everything in between, ITS supports the growth and integration of theranostics in clinical and research settings.

About Bridge Oncology

Bridge Oncology is a healthcare consulting and services company that supports all aspects of oncology care for clinical, financial, and operational excellence. With more than 20 years' experience supporting integrated cancer care practices and community oncology programs, Bridge Oncology is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to improve clinical workflow, create greater operational efficiency, and maximize financial performance.

SOURCE Bridge Oncology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED