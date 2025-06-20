Revolutionizing Productivity With AI: AMC Bridge Hosts A New Webinar On AI's Role In Industry Innovation

WALTHAM, Mass., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence continues to revolutionize industries. What progress has been made since our last debate? Continuing our executive series of expert panel discussions, AMC Bridge is pleased to host a session on AI's pivotal role in enhancing productivity.

Two years ago, we convened industry experts to explore AI's potential in engineering, manufacturing, and construction. The conversation was marked by bold predictions, cautious optimism, and healthy skepticism. Now, it's time to separate facts from hype.

Has AI truly enhanced efficiency, or are we still in the cycle of experimentation? Which industries have seen tangible impacts, and where does AI struggle to gain traction? Have we moved beyond proof-of-concept to widespread implementation?

Join us for an insightful online panel in June where AMC Bridge will bring together diverse technology innovators and industry leaders. Our panelists will engage in lively discussions on AI's real-world applications, progress made since our last gathering, and future potential across various sectors.

"AI is evolving rapidly, reshaping industries across the board. Since our last discussion, significant advancements and growing interest in practical AI applications have emerged," remarks Igor Tsinman, President of AMC Bridge. "Our webinar will delve into the realities behind the hype, exploring how AI enhances productivity today and addressing future challenges and opportunities."

This expert discussion will cover AI's Real-World Applications, Lessons from Implementation, The State of AI Adoption, and Future-Proofing Strategies.

The real transformation is happening in industrial applications that enhance efficiency, quality, and decision-making. Companies embracing these innovations faster will define the future of productivity. AI isn't just an option anymore-it's a competitive necessity. Are you ready to move from experimentation to execution?

Register now to explore this topic with our industry-leading experts.

Panelists:



Dan Williamson , Director of AI, Ryan Companies

Anthony Hauck , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Hypar

Patrick Murphy , CEO and Founder, Togal

Eric Vinchon , VP of Product Strategy, Tech Soft 3D Igor Tsinman , Co-Founder and President, AMC Bridge

Moderator:

Jim Brown , Founder and President, Tech-Clarity

Webinar details



Date : 26 June 2025

Time: 11 AM – 12PM ET | 5 PM CET Register here

About AMC Bridge

AMC Bridge is a global software development consultancy serving engineering, manufacturing, and construction industries. Since 1999, we have enabled digital transformation for our clients by creating custom software solutions that eliminate data silos, connect complex applications, unlock internal innovation, and democratize cutting-edge technologies. AMC Bridge's software development experts use extensive experience with APIs of the majority of engineering software solutions and platforms, as well as in-depth knowledge of computational geometry, 3D visualization, and other advanced technologies to solve our clients' critical business needs. For more information, visit amcbridge .

[email protected]

303 Wyman Street, Suite 300 Waltham, MA 02451, USA

SOURCE AMC Bridge

