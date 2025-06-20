NACE Announces Strategic Partnership With MOODZ To Launch New Manufacturing Facility In Honduras

NACE and MOODZ launch a Honduras facility to boost in-house merch production, speed up fulfillment, and support ethical, scalable fan engagement.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NACE, a global agency specializing in fan engagement, merchandise, and event logistics, has entered into a strategic partnership with MOODZ, a cost-efficient and ethically sourced fast-fashion brand. Together, the two companies will be launching a dedicated production facility in Honduras with the support of Dali Solutions, marking a major step forward in NACE's mission to expand its infrastructure and deliver elevated services to partners worldwide.This partnership will enable NACE to internalize and oversee the entire merchandise production process-from concept to fulfillment-ensuring greater quality control, faster turnaround times, and enhanced shipping efficiency for both domestic and international markets.At a time when rising production costs, ongoing tariff pressures, and global shipping volatility are impacting margins and timelines across the U.S. and beyond, this move offers a timely and strategic solution for brands and labels looking to de-risk their supply chains.“Opening our own factory is a powerful evolution for NACE and our partners,” said Daneka Gilliland, COO of NACE.“By producing merchandise in-house, we are not only investing in higher quality standards and faster delivery times, but also in job creation and economic growth in the region.”Through this initiative, NACE will now offer:Direct manufacturing of tour and fan merchandise, apparel, and collectiblesFaster production and fulfillment cycles for campaign-based and evergreen itemsStreamlined event logistics through a unified supply chain modelIncreased scalability for global partner activationsThe Honduras-based facility will also open new doors for regional collaboration, with plans to onboard local talent and contribute to sustainable economic development.“Together, we're looking to build more than just a factory-we're laying the foundation for a modern production hub that also empowers our local workforce with global opportunities.”- Dulce Aranda, CEO of MOODZWith this move, NACE is doubling down on its commitment to deliver not just experiences, but exceptional, end-to-end service for artists, brands, and fan communities alike.NACE Press OfficeFor inquiries, interview requests and additional information, media representatives are invited to contact NACE's team.Email: ...Hours: Mon-Fri | 8am-5pm PSTAbout NACENACE Ventures is a leading events and talent management company, dedicated to creating impactful experiences and facilitating meaningful connections in the entertainment industry. With a commitment to excellence, NACE stands as a trusted partner for artists and organizations seeking to amplify their presence on a global stage.Follow NACETwitter: @naceventuresInstagram: @naceventuresTiktok: @naceventuresFacebook: /naceventuresYouTube: /naceventures

