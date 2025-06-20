RPost Launches Cloud Platform to Power Secure, Legally Valid Communications

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, the pioneer behind registered email, has unveiled its new RPost Cloud platform, designed to help developers integrate secure and legally compliant messaging features into their applications. This powerful cloud service enables the addition of legally valid proof and non-repudiation, electronic signatures, encryption, authentication, and collaboration capabilities, all via an easy-to-use API that plugs into platforms like Salesforce.com, Outlook, Lotus, and webmail.

Industries such as healthcare, finance, legal, and insurance can now enhance their software with features like encrypted messaging, HIPAA-compliant communications, and court-admissible documentation. For instance, an iPhone app for doctors can seamlessly route encrypted patient emails through RPost Cloud, maintaining privacy without disrupting user experience. RPost’s services streamline compliance and contract execution where legal assurance and security are essential.

