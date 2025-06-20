Davis Commodities Announces Launch Of Digital Treasury Strategy And Blockchain-Powered Agricultural Tokenization Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Expansion Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth and Innovation in Commodity Finance

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based leader in agricultural commodities trading, has unveiled a strategic plan to integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into its business operations. The company has announced the upcoming launch of a digital asset treasury management strategy alongside a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, highlighting its intent to revolutionize commodity finance and unlock significant growth opportunities in the global digital economy.

The company has outlined a $30 million fundraising plan and, upon successful completion, intends to deploy a dual-pronged strategy designed to drive innovation and revenue growth. The initiative aligns with Davis Commodities' vision to reshape traditional commodity trading by leveraging the transparency, efficiency, and security of blockchain technology. The following provides more detailed information about the plan.

Blockchain-Powered Agricultural Tokenization Platform

Up to 50% of the funds will be invested in the development of a blockchain-powered platform designed to tokenize agricultural commodities. The platform will initially focus on transforming key physical commodities, such as sugar, rice, and edible oils, into tokenized, tradeable digital assets.

Key Features of the Tokenization Platform:

: Automated transactions via smart contracts reduce reliance on intermediaries, speeding up settlement times and lowering costs.: Blockchain's immutable ledger ensures end-to-end transparency of the commodities' supply chain, enhancing counterparty confidence.: The platform facilitates near-instant cross-border settlements, addressing time and cost inefficiencies in traditional trade finance.: Institutional lenders can collateralize tokenized commodities, unlocking liquidity for participants within the ecosystem.

According to a report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global RWA tokenization market is projected to exceed $16 trillion by 2030. Davis Commodities' early entry into this space positions it as a pioneer capable of capitalizing on the rapidly growing demand for tokenized real-world assets.

Benefits of the Platform:



Fractional Ownership : Tokenization enables investors to own fractions of high-value agricultural commodities, democratizing access to the asset class.

Programmable Yield Structures : Blockchain technology allows for the creation of programmable yield instruments, attracting institutional interest from crypto funds, alternative asset managers, and liquidity providers. Cost Reduction : By reducing transaction fees and manual processes, the platform increases efficiency for all stakeholders.



Davis Commodities anticipates that the platform will drive significant institutional adoption, as it offers a blockchain-native solution for real-world yield instruments, enabling global liquidity providers to participate in agricultural finance.

Digital Treasury Allocation into Bitcoin Reserves

As part of its digital asset treasury strategy, Davis Commodities will allocate up to 40% of its funds to Bitcoin reserves, integrating the leading cryptocurrency into its balance sheet as a strategic treasury asset.

Key Mechanisms of the Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

By incorporating Bitcoin, often referred to as "digital gold," Davis Commodities enhances its asset portfolio with a store of value that is independent of traditional market dynamics.The company anticipates that Bitcoin reserves could generate measurable returns over the next 36 months, contingent on market conditions and further adoption of digital assets globally.Bitcoin's global liquidity and 24/7 trading accessibility add flexibility to the company's treasury management, supporting operational resiliency and strategic growth initiatives. The company has the opportunity to utilize various financial tools, such as spot trading, futures, or ETFsdepending on market conditions. This flexibility allows for strategic adjustments to capture returns while managing risk.To avoid excessive negative impacts from sudden Bitcoin price drops, appropriate mechanisms will be implemented. These may include hedging strategies and diversification to minimize downside risks.If necessary, Bitcoin reserves can be used for transactions or liquidated to support other investment opportunities, ensuring operational agility and access to capital when needed. Holding Bitcoin as part of the company's reserves strengthens confidence in the Tokenization Platformshowcasing Davis Commodities' commitment to blockchain and digital assets as part of its long-term strategy.

Through this treasury allocation, Davis Commodities aims to position itself as a forward-thinking enterprise capable of navigating the evolving financial landscape while maintaining financial stability.

Additional Investments in Technology and Security

The remaining 10% of the funds will be allocated to:



Blockchain Infrastructure : Building and maintaining the platform's technological foundation to ensure scalability and operational efficiency.

Cybersecurity : Implementing advanced security measures to protect digital assets, smart contracts, and user data. Regulatory Compliance : Ensuring full alignment with international regulatory frameworks governing digital assets and tokenized platforms.



These investments will safeguard the platform's long-term viability and ensure the seamless integration of blockchain technology into Davis Commodities' core operations. Based on the above framework, the company will take further steps in execution and make adjustments in response to evolving economic and technological changes to achieve its growth objectives.

Davis Commodities projects that its combined digital treasury strategy and RWA tokenization platform will unlock substantial revenue growth within 24 months of launch. The company's focus on tokenized asset liquidity, cost efficiencies, and expanded capital market access underscores its commitment to redefining commodity finance for the digital age.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.daviscl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as“believe,”“project,”“predict,”“budget,”“forecast,”“continue,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company's filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Davis Commodities Limited Investor Relations Department Email: ... Celestia Investor Relations Dave Leung Email: ...