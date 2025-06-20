Agnisys Launches IDS-FPGA: Accelerating FPGA Development with Integrated Specification-Driven Design

Agnisys launches IDS-FPGA, a spec-driven solution to streamline FPGA design, RTL generation, IP packaging, and system validation.

- Anupam Bakshi, Founder and CEO of Agnisys, Inc, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agnisys, the pioneer and industry leader in Golden Executable Specification SolutionsTM, announces the launch of IDS-FPGA , a new product built to streamline design, verification, and implementation of FPGAs. It offers a comprehensive, user-friendly solution tailored specifically for FPGA workflows, leveraging Agnisys' decade-long expertise in register design and system integration.A Bridge Between Specification and FPGA RealizationIDS-FPGA is an extension of Agnisys' IDesignSpecTM (IDS) product suite that seamlessly integrates with leading FPGA design environments, enabling designers to quickly develop high-quality, production-ready FPGA designs. By using the integrated GUI-based tool or command line interface, engineers can define register maps and sequences and auto-generate synthesizable RTL, UVM testbenches with integrated RAL models, firmware headers, programmable sequences, and comprehensive documentation-all from a single source of truth.“FPGAs are becoming highly complex, IDS-FPGA fills a crucial gap in the FPGA development space,” said Anupam Bakshi, Founder and CEO of Agnisys, Inc.“It drives specification to implementation thereby drastically reducing design cycles and helping the developer come out of the lab quickly and rush to market.”Key Features of IDS-FPGA:- FPGA Tool Integration: Links specification with toolchains for all popular FPGA tools and device families- Automated IP Packaging: Generates RTL, and inserts standard bus interfaces and plumbing components into the design- UVM/C Based Verification Environment: Automatically creates UVM/C-based verification environments and tests- Custom Config and Test Sequences: Generates GUI-based sequences for configuration and test that run in verification environments and target boardsTo learn more about IDS-FPGA and how it can accelerate your FPGA development, visit:About Agnisys, Inc.Agnisys is a provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software and methodology services, solving complex front-end design, verification, and validation problems in system chip development. Its ISO certified IDesignSpecTM Solution Suite leverages a golden executable specification to capture and centralize registers, sequences, and connectivity for Intellectual Property (IP) and System-on-a-Chip (SoC) projects. Its intuitive user interfaces and standards-based workflows reduce risk by eliminating development errors while increasing productivity and efficiency through the automatic generation of collateral for the entire project development team. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with R&D centers in the United States and India. Learn more at .

