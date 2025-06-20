Amazon India To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore In Logistics And Employee Welfare

MENAFN - KNN India)Amazon India has announced a fresh investment of Rs 2,000 crore (approximately USD 233 million) in 2025 to strengthen its logistics network, technology, and employee welfare initiatives.

The move is aimed at accelerating delivery speed, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing customer satisfaction across the country.

Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for Amazon India and Australia, stated,“We are positioning Amazon to better serve customers throughout India while supporting our employees, associates, and partners who are the heart of it all.”

A major portion of the investment will go towards expanding fulfilment centres, upgrading processing capacity, and boosting last-mile delivery infrastructure.

Amazon plans to set up new facilities and modernise existing ones to meet rising customer expectations in a market growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent. India's e-commerce sector is projected to reach USD 325 billion by 2030.

Amid rising competition from Flipkart, which is preparing for an IPO, and Meesho, known for its dominance in the value segment, Amazon is also shifting focus to the rapidly growing quick commerce space.

Apart from logistics, the investment focuses heavily on employee and partner welfare. Amazon is developing an app to promote helmet usage among delivery agents and upgrading its driver app to better communicate earnings and benefits.

New tools will also help assess delivery route complexity, ensuring fairer workload distribution and sufficient delivery time.

Amazon currently runs several welfare initiatives such as Samridhi for financial support, Ashray rest points for delivery agents, and Sushruta, which caters to the healthcare needs of truck drivers.

The company is also conducting a free health check-up drive expected to benefit 80,000 delivery partners and associates by year-end.

