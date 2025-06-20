403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
O Gold And Emirates Gold Forge A Strategic Partnership To Redefine Precious Metals Access In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
This partnership marks a significant step forward in making precious metals investment more accessible and transparent for everyday investors in the UAE. By directly connecting O Gold's innovative fractional ownership platform with Emirates Gold's certified refinery products, users can confidently invest in physical gold with unprecedented ease and assurance. “Our partnership with Emirates Gold is a pivotal moment for O Gold and our users,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold .“We are committed to democratizing access to precious metals, and this collaboration with a highly respected refinery like Emirates Gold directly addresses that goal. Our users can now be assured of the authenticity, quality, and competitive pricing of their gold investments, all within the familiar and convenient O Gold app”, he added. Emirates Gold, renowned for its rigorous quality control and commitment to global standards, expressed strong enthusiasm for the partnership. Abhijit Shah, CEO of Emirates Gold , remarked,“We are proud to join forces with O Gold, a pioneering platform that is transforming how investors across the UAE access precious metals. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and world-class precious metals solutions. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for accessibility and trust, empowering a new generation of investors with direct access to certified, high-quality gold.” Emirates Gold, the UAE's most established gold and silver refinery with a legacy of excellence since 1992, and renowned for shaping the precious metals landscape of the Middle East for over 33 years, brings unparalleled industry expertise and trust to this strategic alliance. Through this partnership, O Gold users will gain privileged access to a broader range of high-quality, UAE Good Delivery certified gold and silver bars and coins at competitive rates directly sourced from the refinery and delivered securely to their doorsteps. By combining Emirates Gold's decades-long legacy with O Gold's innovative digital platform, this collaboration reinforces both brands' shared commitment to trust, transparency, and investor empowerment further solidifying O Gold's position as the region's preferred platform for real-asset ownership.
-
Empowering everyday investors through direct access to certified gold and silver from trusted refineries
This partnership marks a significant step forward in making precious metals investment more accessible and transparent for everyday investors in the UAE. By directly connecting O Gold's innovative fractional ownership platform with Emirates Gold's certified refinery products, users can confidently invest in physical gold with unprecedented ease and assurance. “Our partnership with Emirates Gold is a pivotal moment for O Gold and our users,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold .“We are committed to democratizing access to precious metals, and this collaboration with a highly respected refinery like Emirates Gold directly addresses that goal. Our users can now be assured of the authenticity, quality, and competitive pricing of their gold investments, all within the familiar and convenient O Gold app”, he added. Emirates Gold, renowned for its rigorous quality control and commitment to global standards, expressed strong enthusiasm for the partnership. Abhijit Shah, CEO of Emirates Gold , remarked,“We are proud to join forces with O Gold, a pioneering platform that is transforming how investors across the UAE access precious metals. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and world-class precious metals solutions. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for accessibility and trust, empowering a new generation of investors with direct access to certified, high-quality gold.” Emirates Gold, the UAE's most established gold and silver refinery with a legacy of excellence since 1992, and renowned for shaping the precious metals landscape of the Middle East for over 33 years, brings unparalleled industry expertise and trust to this strategic alliance. Through this partnership, O Gold users will gain privileged access to a broader range of high-quality, UAE Good Delivery certified gold and silver bars and coins at competitive rates directly sourced from the refinery and delivered securely to their doorsteps. By combining Emirates Gold's decades-long legacy with O Gold's innovative digital platform, this collaboration reinforces both brands' shared commitment to trust, transparency, and investor empowerment further solidifying O Gold's position as the region's preferred platform for real-asset ownership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment