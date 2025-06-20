Building Automation System Market Worth $191.13 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2025
$ 101.74 billion
Estimated Value by 2030
$ 191.13 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4%
Market Size Available for
2021–2030
Forecast Period
2025–2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By connectivity, offering, application, and region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge
Lack of standardized communication protocols
Key Market Opportunities
Government-led initiatives to enhance energy efficiency and comply with green building standards
Key Market Drivers
Integration of IoT technologies and data analytics into building automation systems
By facility management system type, the lighting controls segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
During the forecast period, the lighting controls segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of the building automation system market. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability drives growth. As buildings account for a significant share of global energy consumption, there is a rising demand for smart lighting systems that reduce energy usage through automation, occupancy sensing, and daylight harvesting. In addition, the expanding commercial real estate sector and the wave of smart building projects fuel the deployment of advanced lighting control infrastructure.
By Application, the commercial segment is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast year.
The commercial application segment is anticipated to secure the largest market share of the building automation system market during the forecast period. The growth of building automation systems (BAS) in the commercial sector is being driven by a convergence of technological, economic, and regulatory factors. A primary catalyst is the rising demand for energy efficiency, as commercial buildings account for a significant portion of global energy consumption. BAS enables intelligent control of HVAC and lighting systems, resulting in substantial cost savings. Increasing emphasis on sustainability and carbon emission reduction has led many companies to adopt green building certifications, often requiring advanced automation.
By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the building automation system market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the total building automation system industry in 2030. The growth is attributed to the region's rising awareness of environmental impact and carbon footprint, compelling developers to integrate automated systems for optimized energy consumption. Increasing investment from domestic and international players in infrastructure projects contributes to technological upgrades and market expansion. Moreover, declining sensor and controller costs are making BAS more accessible to mid-sized buildings. As digital transformation deepens across industries, the demand for intelligent, interconnected building solutions continues to rise, positioning Asia Pacific as one of the fastest-growing markets for building automation systems.
Key Players
The key companies in the building automation system companies include Johnson Controls (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Carrier (US), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Legrand (France), Hubbell (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Trane Technologies plc (Ireland).
Related Reports:
Building Information Modeling Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises), Project lifecycle (Pre-construction), End User (AEC Professionals), Application (Planning & Modelling) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
HVAC System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Cooling (Unitary Air Conditioner, VRF), Heating (Heat Pump, Furnace), Ventilation (AHU, Air Filter), Service Type (Installation, Maintenance & Repair), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit) - Global Forecast to 2029
