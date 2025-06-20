RTA Earns Year Of Sustainability Plan To Action' Seal

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been awarded the Year of Sustainability – Plan to Action Seal in recognition of its outstanding efforts and pioneering role in environmental and social sustainability. The accolade aligns with RTA's forward-looking approach under its Public Transport Sustainability Framework 2030, reaffirming the Authority's commitment to supporting the UAE's national agenda for sustainable development, climate change adaptation, economic diversification, and the improvement of quality of life.

The RTA confirmed that receiving the Year of Sustainability – Plan to Action Seal is a recognition of its achievements and continuous efforts to keep pace with evolving sustainability developments, including the launch of Dubai's Public Transport Sustainability Roadmap 2030. It reflects a comprehensive framework built around three core pillars: environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

“In the economic field, RTA has achieved several notable milestones, including certification to the British Standard BS 8001:2017 for Circular Economy, ISO 20400:2017 for Sustainable Procurement, and a dedicated certification for Financial Sustainability - all awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI).”

“In the area of environmental sustainability, RTA has developed a long-term strategy to achieve net-zero emissions in public transport by 2050. The strategy aims to achieve significant reductions in the carbon footprint of transport systems, buildings, and associated infrastructure.”

“Under the pillar of social leadership, RTA obtained ISO 26000 certification for Social Responsibility. RTA has also pioneered several sustainable innovations, including the use of 3D printing in road maintenance and the launch of the region's first autonomous electric abra on a trial basis. Additionally, RTA introduced the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport to encourage public and private entities to adopt and implement sustainable mobility solutions.”