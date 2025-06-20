Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Strathcona Resources Ltd

Strathcona Resources Ltd


2025-06-20 10:07:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Strathcona Resources Ltd : Today responded to the June 16 directors' circular filed by the Board of Directors of MEG Energy Corp. in response to the offer by Strathcona to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MEG not already owned by Strathcona as set out in the Offer to Purchase and Bid Circular dated May 30. Strathcona Resources Ltd shares T are trading unchanged at $31.25.

MENAFN20062025000212011056ID1109701014

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search