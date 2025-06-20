Elevation Point Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Family Office Partners, A $2.5 Billion Breakaway Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by Elevation Point's resources, Family Office Partners was established as a fully independent firm designed to meet clients' evolving needs, without limitations. The 12-person team specializes in working with founders, entrepreneurs, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth families, with a focus on delivering comprehensive solutions associated with business transactions and the related outcomes. The founding team-; and-brings more than 60 years of combined industry experience.

"This team has built deep trust with some of the most sophisticated families in the country," said Jim Dickson, CEO and founding partner of Elevation Point . "Their decision to go independent speaks volumes about where the industry is headed, and our role is to ensure they have every advantage as they build a firm that reflects their values, their clients' needs, and their long-term vision."

Family Office Partners specializes in serving families with significant private company interests, helping them navigate business transitions and multigenerational wealth stewardship. The firm provides investment management alongside advanced family office services, including private company transactions and exit planning, corporate solutions such as ESOP strategies and liquidity planning, tax strategy, estate structuring, philanthropic planning, family governance and more.

"In launching Family Office Partners, we didn't simply move from one destination to another, we set out to build our own. One that's purpose-built for the evolving and diverse needs of our clients and families navigating the complexity of private company ownership," said Benjamin T. Domingue, CEPA®, founder and managing partner of Family Office Partners. "Elevation Point's investment and partnership give us the strategic and operational runway to create a platform that's fully aligned with how we believe families want to be served: holistically, independently, and with the ability to resource solutions no matter where they might exist."

The Family Office Partners team now has access to Elevation Point's full suite of resources and integrated ecosystem, including custody options through the firm's partnerships with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions and BNY Pershing.

"I've had the privilege of working with Ben, Shawna, and Travis and their team for many years. The scale and specialized nature of their practice are truly impressive, and we're excited to play a part in bringing their vision to life," said Brad Smithy, founding partner and head of wealth management at Elevation Point . "This team understands the nuances of advising families with significant private company interests, and their commitment to delivering deeply personalized, multi-generational solutions aligns perfectly with our mission."

The partnership reflects Elevation Point's distinctive approach in the wealth management space: providing capital, resources, and strategic support to entrepreneurial advisor teams seeking to build and own their next chapter, without compromising independence or control.

Elevation Point's latest strategic investment in Family Office Partners builds on the firm's ongoing momentum, following its recent partnership with Emigrant Partners and the addition of new board members last month.

*Client assets as of June 17, 2025, total more than $2.5 billion, and include estimated assets under management of $1,873,000,000.00 and $637,000,000.00 in assets under supervision.

