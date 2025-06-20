New Bety Casino Platform Launches - Brings Premium Games, More Exclusive Bonuses, And Instant Wins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bety is a Curacao-licensed casino and work with top game providers for fair and transparent gaming outcomes.

Paranaque City, Philippines, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love crypto for betting? If yes, check out Bety.com , one of the industry's 'new kids on the block'. Bety blends crypto, blockchain technology, and a premium collection of games for a top-notch crypto gambling experience. This casino is home to online slots, blackjack, roulette, live casino, and even the highly popular Hash and Crash games! With the support of 80+ software vendors, including the likes of Pragmatic Play, JILI, and Hacksaw Gaming, choosing a game shouldn't be a problem.







Bety Casino is crypto-ready, with no KYC but with quick and secure payouts every time. Platinum Technology N.V. owns and operates the platform, a company registered under Curacao laws, and with legal permission to offer online gambling. And with an impressive 280% bonus up to €12,000 with loads of regular offers, Bety players are set up for a thrilling casino experience!

Step into the World of Premium Crypto Betting

Better games, exciting sports betting action, and full crypto support. Bety team is ready to push the crypto-betting envelope and create a potentially rewarding yet secure platform. Bety is built with the casino enthusiast and sports fan in mind, with a few exciting extras.

As players sign up and step into its homepage, they'll find a familiar games lobby with exciting games arranged in the following categories:

- Online slots . Whether a player is a fan of classic slots or the modern video slots like Play'n GO's Book of Dead or Pragmatic Play's Gates of Olympus or Sweet Bonanza, Bety brings these titles in style.

- Blackjack . Bet on different varieties of blackjack games, from Classic Blackjack to Multi-Hand Blackjack.

- Roulette . The classic roulette game gets a facelift at Bety thanks to different variants players can play in RNG or live dealer formats. Under roulette, check out Roulette X, European Roulette, and Lucky Roulette.

- Andar Bahar . Bety also features the popular card-guessing game called Andar Bahar, where players bet on Andar (left) or Bahar (right).

- Online Poker . Browse Bety's impressive selection of poker games, including Three Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, and JILI's Video Poker.

- Crash games . Bet, watch the multiplier shoot up and increase, and cash out before it crashes. With Spribe's game as one of Bety's flagship titles, the Crash game section is worth a check.

BETY Casino works with over 80 software vendors, including JILI, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, and Spribe, so users can play with what they like and start winning like a pro!

Heads up, sports fans.

Bety also boasts a solid sportsbook covering all the popular US and European sports. Whether users're a fan of basketball or football, Bety sportsbook site delivers the updated information to help them set up an informed bet. Bety sportsbook covers all popular betting markets for football, including match result, over/under, both teams to score, correct score, and even prop bets. Don't worry if a player is a beginner or just a casual sports fan or punter, since Bety sportsbook features plenty of betting tools and resources, including:

- Multiple odds format

- Live scores

- Pre-match and in-play betting

- Event builder

- eSports betting

And many more!

Bety gives players more reasons to register for a real money account and start crypto betting adventure. For a start, there's a Welcome Bonus Package that's available to new bettors' first three deposits valued at 1,200 EUR bundled with 150 Free Spins. Here's a quick look at what new signups will get and its essential T&Cs:

- First Deposit Bonus. Enjoy a 100% Deposit Match up to 300 EUR with 50 free spins.

- Second Deposit Bonus. Get 80% up to 400 EUR with 100 free spins.

- Third Deposit Bonus. Collect 100% up to 500 EUR.

While Bety's welcome treat is subject to a few T&Cs, these are fairly reasonable and fully explained on the platform. For example, new players must deposit at least 20 EUR to qualify, using the applicable bonus codes.

And if a user is a high roller or a VIP from another casino, then there's something big in store for the user. If a user a new customer willing to deposit at least 200 EUR, then they qualify for the casino's Highroller Welcome Package that's also available on the first three deposits:

- First Deposit Bonus. 100% Bonus up to 3,000 EUR

- Second Deposit Bonus. 80% up to 4,000 EUR

- Third Deposit Bonus. 100% up to 5,000 EUR

As a crypto-ready casino, Bety Caino always offers a convenient and fair way to play games and enjoy potential winnings. The casino boasts a set of fair use rules, covered under its General Bonus Terms and Conditions. For example, all bonuses are strictly limited to one per person, IP address, and payment option. Underage gambling is also prohibited, and Bety complies with industry regulations and country restrictions.

The bonuses' main T&Cs, particularly the wagering requirements, validity period, and minimum deposit. And for questions, players can always get help through its customer support.Play Safe with

While Bety is a no-KYC casino, the website doesn't take players' data and welfare lightly. Bety is a Curacao-licensed casino and work with top game providers for fair and transparent gaming outcomes. And when it comes to cashing out winnings, Bety offers a responsive cashier section. Payouts are quick and secure, supporting 12 currencies, including USD and EUR and accepts Bitcoin, XRP, TRX and seven other altcoins. Deposits are free, and it offers a payments table as a guide for bettors who are also looking for zero-fee and lightning-fast transactions.

