Unlock The AI Advantage In PR: Strategies To Boost Visibility And Impact

WHAT: Webinar: From Release to Reach – AI Strategies to Multiply PR Success

Join leading voices at the intersection of AI, analytics and public relations for a fast-paced, practical session on how artificial intelligence is transforming the way stories are planned, distributed and measured.

Whether you're looking to amplify reach, improve discoverability, or better understand performance, this webinar will deliver actionable strategies you can apply immediately - including how to:



Use AI for deep research and smarter campaign planning

Optimize press releases for discoverability in AI search

Track how stories perform across media channels and platforms And more!



WHEN: Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 11:00am ET









REGISTRATION: Link



WHO:





Mirza Germovic - SVP of AI Solutions at Edelman – Mirza leads the firm's AI client advisory team, helping integrate generative and LLM-driven tools into marketing and communications. With over a decade of experience, he guides enterprise clients on productivity-enhancing AI strategies and platform evaluation.

Laura Macdonald - Chief Growth Officer at Hotwire – Laura heads client growth, new business and U.S. marketing strategy. With deep experience in high-stakes moments - like M&A, IPOs, and executive transitions - she combines creative thinking and smart execution to drive meaningful results.

Chris Penn - Chief Data Scientist at Trust Insights – Chris is a renowned keynote speaker, bestselling author and co-host of Marketing Over Coffee. A pioneer of AI-driven marketing since 2013, his data science and AI strategies have delivered double-digit ROI for clients like Cisco and McDonald's. He's an eight-time IBM Champion and the author of AI for Marketers. Kelly Byrd Marín (Moderator) - Senior Director of Marketing at Notified - Kelly is a seasoned PR pro turned marketer. With 16 years of experience in technology marketing, customer success and public relations, she has worked across Fortune 100 companies, PE-supported businesses, VC-backed startups and agencies.



WHY:

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the profession, PR pros need to quickly adapt to stay effective. This webinar will share practical tips on how to use AI tools to improve communications and prove impact using data.

