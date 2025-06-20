Whatsapp To Introduce 'Raise Hand' Option In Group Calls For Better Interaction

WhatsApp, the world's largest instant messaging app, which has more than 3.5 billion users worldwide, is reportedly working on a brand-new feature that aims to improve the group calling experience. Participants in group voice and video calls will soon be able to indicate when they want to speak thanks to the planned "Raise Hand" function, which will further assist users in minimising disruptions and streamlining group discussions.

The new functionality has been observed in the most recent WhatsApp Android 2.25.19.7 beta version, according to a recent report from WABetaInfo. Although the new feature is still in the early stages of development, it has potential for interactions in big groups, particularly when several individuals are attempting to talk at once.

What is the relevance of this feature?

Users can express their desire to add to the conversation by using the Raised Hand emoji. This will let everyone else on the group call know, facilitating a more civil and easy chat.

More order is anticipated during tumultuous group talks thanks to the 'Raise Hand' function, especially in situations like online meetings, class meetings, and family conversations. The goal of the feature is to minimise speech overlap and provide everyone an equal opportunity to voice their opinions.

This tool will be comparable to those previously seen in platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, but it is being added to a well-known messaging service like WhatsApp for the first time.

The feature is currently in the development stage and will be made available to beta testers prior to being made available to the general public. It is anticipated that a future update would make the functionality accessible to all WhatsApp users following satisfactory testing and feedback.

This is only one of the several enhancements the business has been working on as it keeps moving beyond simple texting and offers more sophisticated capabilities to regular customers.